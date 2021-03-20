Punjab CM in army chief Pak ‘bury the past’ remarks





Reacting to Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Bajwa’s remark “bury the past”, Punjab Prime Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday said Pakistan should base its rhetoric on peace with India with strong action. Singh said Bajwa should first control his ISI, and then talk about stability in Indo-Pak relations, adding that Islamabad-sponsored terrorism is the biggest obstacle to normalizing relations between the two nations. “Infiltration into India from across the border is still happening, Indian soldiers are being killed at the border every day. They (Pakistan) are dropping guns and heroin in the Punjab through drones every second day. Efforts to create problems in my country continue to take E all this must stop first, only then can we talk about peace, “said Amarinder Singh. He added that India has no chance to go soft with Pakistan until they walk into the conversation and prove their sincerity with concrete actions. For India to believe in Pakistan, the latter will have to do more than offer an olive branch, the prime minister said, citing his 1964 experience as an ADC at GOC-in-C, Western Command. “We have received daily reports of fire and trouble from the western border, as we continue to do now,” he said. Importers’s important that not only Bajwa but the entire Pakistani military apparatus be on board with the idea of ​​burying the past and paving the way for peace with India, said Amarinder Singh, adding that it is not New Delhi but Islamabad that has blocked the road of peace between the two countries. “Are they all the same view as shared by General Bajwa? Are they immediately withdrawing all support for terrorist groups? Have they asked the ISI to withdraw and leave India alone?” These, the prime minister said, are questions that need to be answered before India can begin to believe, and respond to, Pakistan’s peace efforts. “India is all about peace, all Indians stand for peace, but India can not compromise on its security and integrity,” he said, adding that peace could not be conditional. Given the way the situation has evolved in recent months, Pakistan’s growing interaction with China, which has caused much trouble for India on the other border, is a matter of concern, the prime minister said. “If Islamabad seriously wants peace with New Delhi, they should send the message to Beijing, loud and clear, that Pakistan is not with them in the dangerous escapes to the Current Line of Control (LAC),” he added. (With IANS entries)

