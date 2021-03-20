The World Bank approves $ 75 million for Nepal to purchase Covid-19 vaccines





The World Bank on Friday approved $ 75 million from the International Development Association to support access to safe and effective Covid-19 vaccines and the fair distribution of vaccines by strengthening the Nepalese health and vaccination system. Funding is expected to facilitate the vaccination of at least one-third of the population through a equitable distribution plan. The pandemic presents major challenges and an uncertain environment, particularly in the purchase, supply and distribution of vaccines, said Faris Hadad-Zervos, World Bank Country Director for Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka. It is a testament to our strong partnership with Nepal that the Bank has been able to move quickly to support governments’ ambitious plans to vaccinate at least 72 percent of the population. Additional funding relies on $ 29 million for the original Covid-19 emergency response project and health systems preparation approved in April 2020, existing Bank-supported health programs, and confirmed support from other development partners in the context of governments generally Covid Response19, the multilateral funding agency said in a press release. The bulk of the new funding (90 per cent) will go to the purchase of Covid vaccines19 and placement for priority populations beyond 20 per cent to be vaccinated through COVAX. The rest of the funding will help strengthen the health system to support the Covid19 vaccination effort and purchase other Covid19-related supplies such as diagnostic tests, laboratory equipment and therapies. Additional funding also supports community engagement and risk communication, and the strengthening of existing digital technology based on pandemic data, surveillance and monitoring systems. This support is critical for Nepal to protect the physical health of the people and the economic health of the nation, said Gail Richardson, World Bank Practice Manager for South Asia for Global Health, Food and Population Practice. Providing fast and fair access to approved Covid-19 vaccines for the most vulnerable people will accelerate population-level immunity, which is essential for resilient recovery from the destructive effects of Covid-19. Meanwhile, Nepal and the World Bank on Friday signed loan and grant agreements for the $ 24 million Forests for Prosperity project ($ 6.1 million as a grant and $ 17.9 million as a concession loan) that will help Nepal advance sustainable forest management. The project will contribute to the transformation of Nepal ‘s forest sector by improving sustainable forest management and developing a strong forest – based private sector. These activities will result in multiple benefits for forest dependent people in selected municipalities in Province 2 and Lumbini Province, including inclusive economic benefits, ecosystem services and greater climate resilience. This will help strengthen ongoing community-based conservation efforts while promoting sustainable inclusive use. Strengthening local communities, for whom forests are a traditional safety net during times of crisis, is especially important in the Covid-19 era. In the same vein, the project will facilitate the Nepal-based private forest sector to invest in labor and reduce dependence on timber imports, said Sishir Kumar Dhungana, Secretary of Finance. The project will also provide timely support to institutions at the provincial and local levels to strengthen natural resource governance.







