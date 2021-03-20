Yogi Adityanath- The New Indian Express





from Express News Service LUKNI: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday that the mantra of “reform, accomplishment and transformation” in the last four years helped his government make the state the second largest economy in the country. Addressing the media in Lucknow on completing four years in office, the CM said Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a “growth engine” for the country under the BJP government and accused previous regimes of not taking the initiative to improve the state. . He added that it was the same UP where earlier, no festival could be celebrated peacefully. “On the contrary, there have been Norians in the state in the last four years,” he said. He also claimed that perceptions of the state had changed during his tenure and that he had emerged as one of the most sought-after investment destinations, adding that UP had registered a $ 3 billion investment of $ 4.6 billion worth of proposals pledged during the summit. of investors in February 2018. “While earlier, no one wanted to come to the state because of a sense of insecurity, there is no fear now,” he said. Rejecting the Opposition accusation of deteriorating law and order in the state, the CM said his government’s policy of zero tolerance for crime and criminals had shown positive results in the last four years. “The result of the zero tolerance policy has been that compared to the 2016-2017 figures, there has been a decrease of 65.72 percent in cases of uncertainty, 66.15 percent in robbery, 19.80 percent in murder and 45.43 percent in rape in the state,” Adityanath said. .

