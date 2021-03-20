May 2 Covid-19: These states are closing schools once again as cases increase





A year after classes moved into the internet space due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the situation remains the same in many states as physical classes are once again suspended on the eve of the second wave of the pandemic. Most educational institutions discontinued physical classes in March 2020 around the time the blockade was announced nationwide. After a six-month hiatus, the Center allowed states to make a decision on resuming physical classes in September. By reviewing the situation on land, states resumed offline lessons only if parents gave their consent to send their neighborhoods to schools. The reopening process began in September to January, but as cases in India began to rise in February, authorities are choosing to discontinue physical classes. This comes at a time when students are ready to apply for their annual exams, board exams etc. List of states that have already closed schools Punjab Until March 31, all Punjab educational institutions will remain closed. Only medical and nursing colleges will remain open. The most affected districts of the state are Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala, Mohali, Amritsar, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, SBS Nagar, Fatehgarh Sahib, Ropar and Moga. On Friday, Punjab reported 2,490 infections. Pondicherry All schools for grades 1 to 8 in this Union territory will be closed between 22 March and 31 May. Gujarat The Gujarat government this week has asked all schools in Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Vadodara, Surat, Bhavnagar, Gandhinagar, Jamnagar and Junagadh to switch to online classes only by 10 April. School classes in the cities are also closed until April 10. Maharashtra Schools in districts that are under blockade and restrictions are closed, according to local blocking rules. Schools, colleges in Pune are closed until March 31st. All schools, hostels, colleges in Palghar district have been closed to further order. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has asked all schools under its jurisdiction to switch to online platforms. How schools / hostels are becoming Covid-19 hotspots Residential schools in many states have reported an outbreak of the infection in the past month. Although schools have been allowed to reopen hostels after being thoroughly cleaned and ensuring that all Covid-19 guidelines are being followed, the sharing of common space is being seen as the cause of the blasts. Many cases are asymptomatic as well, making them difficult to trace. Such eruptions of crowds were reported when schools reopened for the first time after a blockade in September, October. But the situation came under control in November as overall cases declined in November-December.

