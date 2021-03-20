Turkey’s Erdogan leaves European treaty on violence against women





ANKARA (Reuters) – President Tayyip Erdogan withdrew Turkey from an international agreement set up to protect women, the country’s official newspaper said on Saturday, despite calls from activists who see the pact as key to fighting rising domestic violence. File in file: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan watches as he addresses the media after Friday prayers in Istanbul, Turkey 12 March 2021. Presidential Press Office / Manual via REUTERS

The Council of Europe Agreement, forged in Istanbul, pledged to prevent, prosecute and eliminate domestic violence and promote equality. Turkey, which signed the agreement in 2011, saw an increase in killings last year. No reason was given for the withdrawal, but officials in Erdogan’s ruling AK Party had said last year the government was considering withdrawing amid a dispute over how to curb growing violence against women. The guarantee of women’s rights is the current regulation in our regulation, mainly our Constitution. Our judicial system is dynamic and strong enough to enforce new regulations as needed, Minister of Family, Labor and Social Policy Zehra Zumrut said on Twitter, without giving a reason for the move. Many conservatives in Turkey say the pact undermines family structures, encouraging violence. They are also hostile to the principle of gender equality in the Istanbul Convention and see it as promoting homosexuality, given its principle of non-discrimination on the grounds of sexual orientation. Critics of the withdrawal from the pact have said it would put Turkey further away from the values ​​of the European Union, of which it remains a candidate to join. They argue the agreement and the legislation passed after it, should be implemented more strictly. Turkey is not the first country to move towards rescinding the agreement. Poland’s highest court has scrutinized the pact after a cabinet member said Warsaw renounced the treaty, which the nationalist government considers too liberal. Erdogan has condemned violence against women, including saying this month that his government will work to eradicate violence against women. But critics say his government has not done enough to prevent murders of women and domestic violence. Turkey does not keep official statistics on the murder of women. Data from the World Health Organization show that 38% of women in Turkey are subject to violence by a partner during their lifetime, compared to about 25% in Europe. Ankara has taken measures such as labeling individuals known for their use of violence and creating a smartphone app for women to alert police, which has been downloaded hundreds of thousands of times. Erdogan’s decision comes after he unveiled judicial reforms this month that he said would improve rights and freedoms and help meet EU standards. Turkey has been a candidate to join the bloc since 2005, but entry talks have stalled due to differences in Ankara’s policies and human rights records. Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Edited by Jane Wardell and William Mallard

