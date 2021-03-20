International
Ottawa spent $ 4.4 million on pandemic-damaged Manitoba child care facilities
Manitoba child care facilities financially hit by the pandemic will soon receive an infusion of money from the federal government.
$ 4.4 million will go to the province’s new COVID-19 Response Grant, which will help 230 regulated, nonprofit early learning and childcare institutions make up for lost funds.
Rochelle Squires, Manitoba’s minister of households, said the grant would once be given to child care centers based on how many were hit by COVID-19, but would not give details of what those criteria would be.
“It definitely depends on the need, and so my department will work one-on-one with all the centers we have identified that have challenges that they have not been able to meet due to the COVID-19 pandemic, regardless of whether “Registration will be reduced, or some other COVID – related pressures,” she told a news conference on Friday.
“We want to stabilize them so that they can really hit the ground in a post-pandemic era, open their doors and be able to continue to provide that great care for the children they always have in the past without remaining book deficits due to the pandemic “.
Squires says some child care centers in Winnipeg saw a 20 percent drop in enrollment, which affected their bottom line.
Funding is part of a larger three-year deal, with a total of $ 1.2 billion federal going to provinces across the country for early learning and childcare programs.
Manitoba’s opposition said families need a long-term plan to make childcare more affordable and accessible.
“The real threat facing both childcare centers and women who cannot return to work is a provincial government that refuses to increase operating funds and has enacted legislation that would make childcare more expensive in a pandemic, “wrote Daniele Adams, NDP ‘critical caregiver, in a statement.
Last week, the province introduced legislation that includes sweeping changes to Manitoba’s childcare system, including the inclusion of more childcare programs eligible to become licensed facilities and expand providers to receive grants .
