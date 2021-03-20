In Brazil, Covid increasingly hit young people

A health worker cares for a Covid-19 patient in the intensive care unit of Emilio Ribas Hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on March 17, 2021

SAO PAULO – Leading the morning medical appointment at an intensive care unit in Sao Paulo, Jaques Sztajnbok reviews his Covid-19 patients.

Two, aged 56 and 53, are in the fan. A third is breathing on his own, but is shaking with agony. He is 26 years old.

There are fewer wrinkles and fewer gray hairs among patients in Brazil’s intensive care units as the country rises from an increase in Covid-19 that is hitting more and more people under 60.

“We are seeing a high prevalence of younger patients, without pre-existing conditions, admitted to hospital with very severe cases,” the head of intensive care at Emilio Ribas Hospital told AFP.

“The same trend is being reported in the ICU across Brazil.”

In Brazil, like most of the world, the severe cases and deaths from Covid-19 were mostly in the elderly during the first wave of the Roman coronavirus last year.

Now, the country is dealing with a devastating resurgence of the virus, blamed in part on the emergence of a new strain known as the “P1” or “Brazil variant”.

The latest increase has pushed hospitals across Brazil close to the breaking point, as the country’s death toll rose to 285,000 – second only to the United States.

This time, the demographic profile of the victims is increasingly new.

Before the trend emerged last December, the 30-59 age group represented 20 percent of deaths from Covid-19 in Brazil.

In about three months, that figure rose to 27 percent, according to health ministry data.

Meanwhile, the share of deaths for over 60 years fell from 78 percent to 71 percent.

“Half of the patients (Covid-19) admitted to our nursing wards are under 60 years old,” said Luiz Carlos Pereira Junior, director of Emilio Ribas.

A year ago, at the start of the first wave in Brazil, that figure was 35 percent, he said.

– Living dangerously –

Health experts say part of the issue is that young people are following the recommendations of social distance and disguise less than older people.

In a country whose president, far-right leader Jair Bolsonaro, has protested against home-stay measures and face masks, many people have continued to live as usual, despite the pandemic, especially young people.

It is common to see subways and buses filled with streets, streets filled with unmasked pedestrians, and police raids to break up illegal parties and clandestine bars.

“Last year, I think the fear of an unknown disease had such an impact on people that they listened to the experts’ recommendations. But they are no more,” Szteinbok said.

“Young people have lost their fear.”

– The effect of the vaccine –

Even when young people are more exposed to the virus, older people have begun to benefit from vaccine protection.

“Some states have already completed vaccination over the age of 75,” said epidemiologist Walter Ramalho of the University of Brasilia.

“And older people generally stay home longer than younger people,” he told news site Poder 360.

The Fiocruz Institute of Public Health warned this week that the country of 212 million people is facing “the worst health care and hospital collapse” in its history.

Pressing for more young people in the hospital only adds to the pressure.

The average stay in intensive care has doubled, from 15 to 28 days, according to Graccho Alvim, head of the Rio de Janeiro Private Hospital Association.

“This is because we are expecting a lot of new patients and they are resisting the disease better than the elderly,” Alvim told the Globo newspaper.

In what some called a disturbing warning sign, a 22-year-old Covid-19 patient on Thursday became the first person in Sao Paulo to die waiting in line for an ICU bed.