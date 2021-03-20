Arvind Panagariya wants India to have a more liberal trade regime

It would be a mistake to minimize the damage that delayed import substitution could do to India’s growth and employment ambitions, warned Arvind Panagariya, former Niti Aayog Vice President.

Referring to tariff increases that have been selectively applied exactly where they have the greatest bite, he said: The clearly stated objective being import substitution, tariffs have been increased precisely for those products in which there are imports significant and the domestic industry is failing to compete.

Panagariya stressed that when high protection applies to products that make up a large share of imports and low protection to products that the country hardly imports, the effect of a certain average tariff is more harmful than when the opposite happens.

Anti-dumping (AD) duties from India have met these tariff increases, said Panagariya, who is now Professor of Indian Political Economy, Columbia University, in the 36th Day Annual Lecture of the Export-Import Bank of India.

Import substitution: detrimental effect

According to the Professor, of particular importance is the detrimental effect that this procrastinating policy of import substitution may have on the growth of powerful labor products and the accompanying expansion of well-paid jobs for India’s large skilled labor force. limited goods.

When industries are promoted with protective crutches, they rarely become world class.

India has successful industries such as information technology, pharmaceuticals and oil refining have been successful in the back of global markets, he said.

In contrast, the automotive industry, which has had 70 years of protection at the level of autarky, is expected to take even 1 percent of the shares in the global automotive market despite being fully open to foreign direct investment (FDI).

Citing the example of India embracing the industrialization of import substitution in the electronics industry starting in 2014, Panagariya said: What has this policy achieved in the six years since then?

Imports of electronic goods increased from $ 32.4 billion in 2013-14 to $ 55.6 billion in 2018-19, while exports increased from $ 7.6 billion to $ 8.9 billion over the same period.

The professor noted that predictably, protected and subsidized, some mobile phone assembly firms have emerged over the years, but they have not been added to a vibrant electronics industry.

Locally owned firms are small

Almost all locally owned firms are small by global standards, with none turning into an export power plant, he added.

The reason for this lack of success is not hard to see: by its very nature, defense attracts firms that primarily want to make quick profits by selling the product in the domestic protected market, Panagariya said.

He elaborated that with foreign suppliers disadvantaged by tariffs, locally owned firms usually enter the business to exploit a safe, almost risk-free domestic market.

Having no global ambitions, they also choose to operate on a much smaller scale than their counterparts in the global economy.

A critical lesson from our economic history has been that capital is a very scarce resource in a developing country.

… import substitution channels this resource into competitive, high-cost, capital-intensive import sectors, while depriving low-cost labor-intensive export sectors, Panagariya explained.

The unintended consequence of the policy is a decrease in exports along with a decrease in imports. Thus the economy disconnects from world markets, he said.

Increasing engagement with world markets

The professor underlined that India should increase, not decrease, its engagement with world markets.

The simple fact to keep in mind is that when we expand imports in the wake of trade liberalization, we also expand exports to pay for additional imports.

As the process of expanding imports and exports continues, we are replacing low-wage jobs in small competing import firms with higher-paying jobs in export-oriented firms, he said.

Panagariya underlined that there is no doubt that given the reforms already made and those proposed, India can count on growth of 8 per cent a year in the two decades after Covid-19.

A more liberal trade regime holds the promise of pushing this growth rate to double-digit intervals, he added.