Saudi Arabia: Drones attack oil facility in Riyadh, no damage





The kingdom is facing more frequent airstrikes as Saudi-led coalition forces fight Iranian-backed Houthi rebels across the southern border into Yemen. Recently, drones struck Ras Tanura, the country’s largest crude oil refinery with a capacity of 550,000 barrels per day, raising concerns about expanding the capabilities of Saudi Arabia’s regional enemies. Details about Friday’s attack remained scarce and authorities did not name the facility. Co Arab Arab Oil, the oil giant in the kingdoms, operates a refinery just southeast of Riyadh that produces gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other consumer products around the capital. Satellite images from Planet Labs Inc., analyzed by The Associated Press, showed no immediate damage to the Riyadh refinery. Saudi Aramco, which now owns a valuable piece of land publicly traded on the stock market, did not respond to a request for comment. The gross international standard, Brent, rose to over $ 62 a barrel. Shares of Aramco fell 0.85% on Friday on the Riyadhs Tadawul stock exchange. The Saudi statement did not blame Houthis for Friday’s attack. But a few hours ago, Houthi military spokesman Brig. Gen. Yehia Sarie reported that the group had fired six drones at an unnamed Aramco facility in Riyadh, without providing evidence of what he described as a high-precision strike. Riyadh is located about 1,000 kilometers (over 600 miles) from Yemeni soil, but rebels have fired drones and rockets at the Saudi capital before. The Houthis later on Friday said two more drones attacked King Khalid air base in the southern province of Khamis Mushai, a frequent target of rebels. The Saudi-led coalition did not accept that attack. Flights arriving at the nearby Abha airport were briefly diverted or otherwise flown in unexplained circuits on Friday evening, according to tracking data from the FlightRadar24.com website. While Houthi’s alleged attacks on Saudi Arabia rarely cause damage, strikes on key oil facilities in the kingdom, the world’s largest oil exporter, increase the risk of a disruption in world oil supplies. In the fall of 2019, a drone and missile attack hit two major Saudi oil installations and halted about half of oil supplies to the countries. Although the Houthis claimed responsibility, both Washington and Riyadh blamed Tehran for the attack. Iran denied involvement. A Saudi-led coalition has been fighting the Houthis since March 2015, months after rebels seized the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, and occupied most of the north. Now plunged into a stalemate, the war has killed an estimated 130,000 people, including more than 12,000 civilians, and spawned the worst humanitarian crisis in a country that was already the Arab world’s poorest nation. Saudi Arabia has faced international criticism for its airstrikes that have killed civilians and hit non-military targets in Yemen. From Yemen, where rebels have aggressively pushed to take the last stronghold of the Marib government, Houthi leader Mohammed Ali al-Houthi proposed a nationwide ceasefire on condition, however, at the request of longtime insurgents. He called on the Saudi-led coalition to reopen Sanaa Airport for commercial flights and lift restrictions on cargo ships within 48 hours at the rebel-held port of Hodeida, which handles about 70 percent of the country’s imports. He did not say whether Houthi would interrupt their weekly offensive to capture Marib, which has sent thousands fleeing. There was no immediate response to al-Houthis’ proposal from the internationally recognized Yemeni coalition or government. The Biden administration has been focusing on Yemen’s devastating war in recent weeks, removing a Trump-era label against the Houthis, announcing the end of U.S. support for the Saudi-led coalition, and sending a U.S. envoy to Yemen. , Tim Lenderking, in the region to negotiate a political solution. Earlier this month, Lenderking called on the Houthis to accept his ceasefire proposal. Associated Press writers Samy Magdy in Cairo and Jon Gambrell in Dubai, UAE, contributed to this report. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

