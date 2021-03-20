Uttarakhand Prime Minister Tirath Singh Rawat apologizes but says wearing torn jeans is not fair





Tirath Rawat had said that young people follow strange fashion trends due to lack of values. (FILE) Dehradun: Faced with his comment of “torn jeans”, Uttarakhand Prime Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Friday said he apologized for the remark if it had hurt anyone. But at the same time, he reiterated his opposition to ripped jeans, saying there is no problem with jeans but wearing “torn” ones is not “fair”. Referring to his remark made earlier this week, Mr Rawat told the media that he had commented that nowadays children bring a costly gin home and then cut it with scissors. He had only talked about the home environment and that applies to him as well, said Mr. Rawat. If we instill good values ​​and discipline in children, they will never fail in the future, the Prime Minister added, emphasizing that he had made the comment on a program held to keep children away from intoxication and other evils. . Describing himself as a man of rural descent, Mr Rawat said on Friday that whenever his pants were torn at school, he feared his teacher would scold him. Because of discipline and values, we used to cover it with a piece of land, he said. Mr Rawat had drawn attention after at an event earlier this week he said young people follow strange fashion trends due to lack of values ​​and consider themselves to be big hits after wearing ripped jeans on their knees. Women also follow such trends. Mr. Rawat went on to describe the dress of a woman who was sitting next to him on a flight. He described her as wearing boots, ripped jeans on her knees, bumps on her hands and two children traveling with her. He also said she runs an NGO, goes out in society and has two children and wondered what values ​​she would give them.

