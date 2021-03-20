



Hell scenes threaten to take a turn for the worse.

Increasingly, Lebanese officials and politicians are raising the specter of internal conflict. This comes just 31 years after the end of the country’s horrific 15-year civil war. This black chapter was closed by a modus vivendi that critics say systematized government corruption, culminating in a financial collapse that once again brought Lebanon to the brink.

In a statement to CNN this week, interim Lebanese Interior Minister Mohammed Fahmi said there was an increased probability of “security breaches such as bombings and assassination attempts” in the country.

This fear is echoed by many high-profile politicians who cite conversations with intelligence agents. In a televised speech Wednesday, the Iranian-backed Hezbollah secretary general Hassan Nasrallah | also warned of civil war, drawing a grim prognosis of the security situation and calling on the country’s fragmented political class to unite to block the financial threshold.

But on the streets of Lebanon, the same political elite is extremely unpopular. Even ardent supporters of ordinary parties call for an overhaul of the country’s confessional power-sharing system, which separates countries from a sectarian group. Deputies publicly acknowledge their failures and some of them say they too should leave. Leftist groups, such as the Communist Party, have called for an “escalation” in the country’s popular uprising, which began in October 2019 with the aim of overthrowing the ruling class. But there is little or no agreement on the future of governance in the country. A cabinet-forming process has been at a standstill for four months over disagreements between Appointed Prime Minister Saad Hariri and President Michel Aoun. Hariri has promised that his next government will stop the collapse of Lebanon and rejoin the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which last year halted negotiations with the government on a bailout plan. But Hariri faces the grueling task of starting to slaughter economic reforms at a time when his popular mandate has been greatly reduced. New parties they have was cut in recent years in an effort to replace the elite it also seems that there is no political influence needed to shift the status quo. That leadership crisis has exacerbated Lebanon’s financial concerns on a spectacular scale. In her Fall 2020 Report , The World Bank described Lebanon ‘s economic depression as “deliberate”. The report details exactly what this means: A rapid slowdown in economic growth, a deposit currency, small depositors holding the lion’s share of economic losses, an astonishing depletion of the country’s resources including its human capital and a rate poverty that exceeds 50% in 2021. The catastrophe could have been largely averted, says the World Bank. Lebanon’s leaders – to the shock of even some of the most cynical observers – have strayed from approval policies that could mitigate the financial downturn. The state has done little or nothing to alleviate poverty. Formal capital controls have not been implemented, almost a year and a half after banks began restricting cash withdrawals to depositors on a discretionary basis. This practice that spurred capital flight for the super-rich, while the working and middle classes without help saw their deposits lose most of their real value. The country also lacks an official exchange rate platform, leaving declining freedom at the mercy of shady black markets and the ever-present possibility of currency manipulation. The economic outlook becomes dimmer on a daily basis. The country’s currency on the black market has now lost 90% of its value in October 2019. As Lebanon burns through its foreign reserves, caretaker Energy Minister Raymond Ghajar raised the possibility of 24/7 power outages during a suppressor this months, plunging the country into “total darkness.” Food, fuel and medicine subsidies that served as the country lifeboat may also soon disappear. This week, caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab said Lebanon would reduce those subsidies and added that most of them could only be saved until June. The loss of subsidies could be the watershed moment that threatens to cross Lebanon into Venezuela-like scenarios, exacerbating existing shortages of food, fuel and medicine. Households living on a minimum wage – now less than $ 50 a month – will not be able to afford basic food products as inflation rises. The already tense security forces, which have to deal with the frustrations of newly unoperated ranks and files, will have to deal with rising crime levels and the possibility of long-running political tensions. The only light of hope is the possibility of an imminent political solution that in turn produces an efficient and effective government. But to most who know the largely miserable history of the political elite, this seems like a strange dream. In the absence of leadership, the economy can continue to hurt towards the unknown.

