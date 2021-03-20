Critics of President Brazils who are targeted by the security law





The national security law, which dates back to 1983, near the end of the country’s military dictatorship, makes it a crime to harm the heads of the three branches of government or expose them to danger. The vague measure has recently been used to deter or investigate Bolsonaro critics. Geography teacher Katia Garcia said she appeared before the presidents’ office on Friday because the arrests had inspired her. They were jailed because the description of genocide fits our president very well, said Garcia, wearing a face mask and face shield. It has contributed to the collapse of our health care system, for lack of vaccines. The police cannot silence us. There have been previous allegations of making headlines against prominent critics of the president, including a newspaper columnist, a political cartoonist and a well-known YouTube star, but the law is increasingly being used against ordinary citizens. Courts have backed none of the arrests so far, but lawyers are sounding the alarm that the tactic is becoming commonplace. Both demonstrations in Brasilia demanded Bolsonaro be blamed for his alleged administrations for pandemic failures, which has caused almost 290,000 deaths in Brazil. The country has reported nearly 3,000 deaths every day this week. In some cases, the president has complained that he is being unfairly insulted, most recently on Thursday night during a live broadcast on Facebook. They call me a dictator. I want you to tell me about something I did in two years and two months that was autocratic, he said as he complained to a newspaper column that used the word genocide to describe it. Brazilian police said Thursday that the four detained protesters violated national security law while showing a Swastika in society for the Republic president’s symbol. But the Brazilian federal police force, which decides whether cases brought by local police deserve to continue in national security crimes, dismissed the case and released three of the four demonstrators. One was held with an unpaid order from a previous case. Federal police conducted more than 80 security law investigations during Bolsonaro the first two years and more than 10 in the first 45 days of 2021, according to the O Globo newspaper. The annual average before the Conservative leader took office was 11. The cases appear to target almost entirely Bolsonaro critics, say human rights organizations and activists. A case last year involved a sociologist and a businessman who paid for two ads that offended Bolsonaro by saying he was not worth a piece of rotten fruit. This investigation was requested by Justice Minister Andr Mendona, who called it a crime against the presidents’ reputation. He was fired in October. On Friday night, unsuccessful presidential candidate Ciro Gomes said federal police were investigating him for calling the president a thief in a radio interview in November. The request for the investigation was signed by Bolsonaro himself, Gomes said on his social media channels. “I’m not particularly interested in this act against me, but I think it ‘s serious for Bolsonaro to try to intimidate opponents and opponents,” said the left – leaning Gomes. On Monday, police invoked national security law to force Felipe Neto, a popular YouTuber, to testify after he referred to Bolsonaro as genocide on one of his broadcasts. Federal police dismissed the case two days later amid a public outcry. Neto, who was named by Time magazine last year as one of the 100 most influential people in the world, was also targeted in November on charges of juvenile corruption. These charges were also dropped. From the beginning, I knew that this intimidation attempt was not intended to intimidate me. It was to scare the Brazilian people, Neto told The Associated Press by phone. I have the means to defend myself, but most teachers, journalists and members of civil society do not, added Neto, who this week set up a legal protection fund to help anyone facing similar allegations of Bolsonaro criticism. and needs a lawyer. O Globo said in an editorial on Friday that the spirit of national security law runs counter to Brazil’s constitution in promoting civil liberties. The national security law should be revoked and replaced by a more modern tool that is capable of reconciling the protection of the rule of law and respect for individual rights, the newspaper said. Among them is complete and essential freedom of speech. ___ Associated Press photojournalist Eraldo Peres in Brazil contributed to this report. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

