SA records over 300 new COVID-19-related deaths





There have been 1,462 new cases recorded in the same 24 hours, bringing the number of infections to more than 1,535,000 cases.

A hospital employee and COVID-19 patient in the intensive care unit of the COVID-19 ward at Khayelitsha Hospital, about 35 km from the center of Cape Town, on December 29, 2020. Photo: AFP.

JOHANNESBURG There has been a sharp increase in the daily deaths of South Africa COVID-19 with 311 casualties reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll to 52,035. There have been 1,462 new cases recorded in the same 24 hours, bringing the number of infections to more than 1,535,000 cases. The recovery rate stood at 95% which means at least 1,461,000 people have been cured of the virus here at home since its outbreak. At the same time, Gauteng Prime Minister David Makhura prayed on Friday with travelers, religious leaders and residents to limit rallies ahead of the Easter holiday. Speaking during an update of the Gauteng provincial command council, the prime minister said he was particularly concerned about public gatherings as the province prepared for the long weekend and Easter holiday. Gauteng, which is the epicenter of the country in terms of the number of COVID-19 infections, has had over 400,000 cases of COVID-19 since the outbreak. As of today, the total number confirmed # COVID-19 cases is 1 535 423 the total number of deaths is 52 035 the total number of recurrences is 1 461 196 and the total number of administered vaccines is 182 983. pic.twitter.com/BTv8jYz605 Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) March 19, 2021 READ: Fearing the third wave of COVID-19, Makhura prays for limited Easter gatherings Meanwhile, the Western Cape health department said its health platform was stabilizing after seeing a steady decline in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. There were now 950 people in the hospital with the virus. The department said COVID-19 hospitalizations had continued to fall, however, there has been an increase in trauma cases. Cape Town hospitals have an average utilization rate of 86%, George with 62% and Paarl with 71%. Download the Eyewitness News app on your own iOS or Android equipment







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos