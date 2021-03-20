Solomon Islands receives 24,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine through the COVAX facility – Solomon Islands

Honiara, Solomon Islands Today, the Solomon Islands became the second largest island nation in the Pacific to receive doses of COVID-19 vaccines delivered through the COVAX Facility, a partnership between CEPI, Gavi, UNICEF and WHO. This is a historic step towards achieving the goal of ensuring the fair distribution of COVID-19 vaccines worldwide, in what will be part of the largest vaccine procurement and supply operation in history.

Arrival in Honiara on March 19, 2021 with 24,000 doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine COVID-19 marks the second group of vaccines to reach the Pacific region through the COVAX Facility in a global partnership effort to deliver at least two billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine by the end of 2021.

The Minister of Health of the Solomon Islands, the Honorable Dr. Culwick Togamana, noted that the arrival of vaccines marks another important moment in the government’s efforts to stay one step ahead of the spread of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

“Several months after the WHO declared COVID-19 a global pandemic, the Solomon Islands maintained a free COVID-19 status. Although the virus managed to penetrate the country in early October 2020, it was met only by well-trained and disciplined front line workers, quarantine stations and isolation wards that comply with infection, prevention and control standards, molecular laboratory well equipped etc. that have prevented any community broadcast to date. ”

“The vaccines we receive today and in the coming weeks and months will greatly strengthen our ability to step up our efforts to protect our people against COVID-19 and to stay ahead of any possible community transmission.” As such, we sincerely thank GAVI and the COVAX Facility for the first batch of vaccines, UNICEF for facilitating the delivery of this vaccine consignment, and UNICEF and WHO for their ongoing technical advice and guidance. “We also sincerely thank all the health staff who have worked tirelessly and resolutely to make sure we join other countries in the world to get the vaccine and protect our people,” said Dr. Togamana.

Dr. Seth Berkley, CEO of Gavi, Vaccination Alliance, stressed that “COVAX’s mission is to help end the acute phase of the pandemic as soon as possible by allowing equal global access to COVID-19 vaccines.”

“We thank the Solomon Islands Government for their public health leadership, as well as the donor commitment made to the COVAX framework for equal access to vaccines worldwide,” said Sheldon Yett, UNICEF Pacific Representative. “This shipment is part of the first wave of arrivals that will continue in the coming weeks.”

The WHO Representative in the Solomon Islands, Dr. Sevil Huseynova stressed that the WHO is very happy to witness the historic moment.

“We have worked closely with the government and UNICEF in recent months to ensure the timely delivery of the national vaccine deployment plan, as well as all other necessary preparatory work that enabled GAVI to engage in supporting the Solomon Islands as part of its which we are witnessing today. “

She acknowledged the tireless work of the Ministry of Health team in preparing for the arrival of the vaccines.

“From the identification of priority groups, the development of tracking systems to the training of staff for the distribution of vaccines. WHO will continue to work with our colleagues here to ensure that we distribute these vaccines safely. “

The Solomon Islands Ministry of Health and Medical Services is targeting priority groups under the global vaccination recommendations in Honiara with plans now in place to conduct mass vaccination of all persons over 18 years along the western border following the recent increase in cases in Bougainville.

For several months, COVAX partners have supported governments and partners in preparedness efforts, in preparation for this moment. They have been particularly active in working with countries benefiting from the Advance Market Engagement (AMC), an innovative financial mechanism to help ensure global and equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines. This includes helping to develop national vaccination plans, supporting cold chain infrastructure, and collecting half a billion syringes and safety boxes for disposal, masks, gloves, and other equipment to ensure there is sufficient equipment. for health workers start vaccinating priority groups as soon as possible.

Vaccines are now arriving in groups in supported countries after completing the necessary preparatory work to ensure immediate administration of vaccines to priority groups identified by national governments in their vaccine deployment plans. Solomon Islands has completed the preparatory work on time and is therefore able to receive the vaccines allocated by COVAX today.

As vaccines begin to spread around the world, they should complement, rather than replace, proven public health measures. It is also important to expand access to rapid diagnostics and treatments, such as oxygen and dexamethasone, as required by the ACT Accelerator. The Solomon Islands, like other countries, will continue to implement tried and tested measures to successfully prevent and control transmission, such as physical distances, masks, ventilation, and hand hygiene, along with robust programs to tested, tracked, isolated and treated.

The COVAX mechanism is providing a portfolio of vaccines suitable for a range of environments and populations and is well on its way to meeting its goal of delivering at least two billion doses of vaccine to participating countries around the globe in 2021, including at least 1.3 billion donors – funded doses for 92 participants in the lower-income COVAX Facility supported by Gavi COVAX AMC. The Solomon Islands welcomes the arrival of this batch of vaccines and looks forward to receiving the additional batches needed to complete the vaccination of the entire island of Solomon.

In ensuring the safety and efficacy of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, the vaccine has undergone rigorous clinical trials and safety evaluations to ensure that it meets the highest level of safety standards.

