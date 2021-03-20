International
Solomon Islands receives 24,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine through the COVAX facility – Solomon Islands
Honiara, Solomon Islands Today, the Solomon Islands became the second largest island nation in the Pacific to receive doses of COVID-19 vaccines delivered through the COVAX Facility, a partnership between CEPI, Gavi, UNICEF and WHO. This is a historic step towards achieving the goal of ensuring the fair distribution of COVID-19 vaccines worldwide, in what will be part of the largest vaccine procurement and supply operation in history.
Arrival in Honiara on March 19, 2021 with 24,000 doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine COVID-19 marks the second group of vaccines to reach the Pacific region through the COVAX Facility in a global partnership effort to deliver at least two billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine by the end of 2021.
The Minister of Health of the Solomon Islands, the Honorable Dr. Culwick Togamana, noted that the arrival of vaccines marks another important moment in the government’s efforts to stay one step ahead of the spread of the global COVID-19 pandemic.
“Several months after the WHO declared COVID-19 a global pandemic, the Solomon Islands maintained a free COVID-19 status. Although the virus managed to penetrate the country in early October 2020, it was met only by well-trained and disciplined front line workers, quarantine stations and isolation wards that comply with infection, prevention and control standards, molecular laboratory well equipped etc. that have prevented any community broadcast to date. ”
“The vaccines we receive today and in the coming weeks and months will greatly strengthen our ability to step up our efforts to protect our people against COVID-19 and to stay ahead of any possible community transmission.” As such, we sincerely thank GAVI and the COVAX Facility for the first batch of vaccines, UNICEF for facilitating the delivery of this vaccine consignment, and UNICEF and WHO for their ongoing technical advice and guidance. “We also sincerely thank all the health staff who have worked tirelessly and resolutely to make sure we join other countries in the world to get the vaccine and protect our people,” said Dr. Togamana.
Dr. Seth Berkley, CEO of Gavi, Vaccination Alliance, stressed that “COVAX’s mission is to help end the acute phase of the pandemic as soon as possible by allowing equal global access to COVID-19 vaccines.”
“We thank the Solomon Islands Government for their public health leadership, as well as the donor commitment made to the COVAX framework for equal access to vaccines worldwide,” said Sheldon Yett, UNICEF Pacific Representative. “This shipment is part of the first wave of arrivals that will continue in the coming weeks.”
The WHO Representative in the Solomon Islands, Dr. Sevil Huseynova stressed that the WHO is very happy to witness the historic moment.
“We have worked closely with the government and UNICEF in recent months to ensure the timely delivery of the national vaccine deployment plan, as well as all other necessary preparatory work that enabled GAVI to engage in supporting the Solomon Islands as part of its which we are witnessing today. “
She acknowledged the tireless work of the Ministry of Health team in preparing for the arrival of the vaccines.
“From the identification of priority groups, the development of tracking systems to the training of staff for the distribution of vaccines. WHO will continue to work with our colleagues here to ensure that we distribute these vaccines safely. “
The Solomon Islands Ministry of Health and Medical Services is targeting priority groups under the global vaccination recommendations in Honiara with plans now in place to conduct mass vaccination of all persons over 18 years along the western border following the recent increase in cases in Bougainville.
For several months, COVAX partners have supported governments and partners in preparedness efforts, in preparation for this moment. They have been particularly active in working with countries benefiting from the Advance Market Engagement (AMC), an innovative financial mechanism to help ensure global and equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines. This includes helping to develop national vaccination plans, supporting cold chain infrastructure, and collecting half a billion syringes and safety boxes for disposal, masks, gloves, and other equipment to ensure there is sufficient equipment. for health workers start vaccinating priority groups as soon as possible.
Vaccines are now arriving in groups in supported countries after completing the necessary preparatory work to ensure immediate administration of vaccines to priority groups identified by national governments in their vaccine deployment plans. Solomon Islands has completed the preparatory work on time and is therefore able to receive the vaccines allocated by COVAX today.
As vaccines begin to spread around the world, they should complement, rather than replace, proven public health measures. It is also important to expand access to rapid diagnostics and treatments, such as oxygen and dexamethasone, as required by the ACT Accelerator. The Solomon Islands, like other countries, will continue to implement tried and tested measures to successfully prevent and control transmission, such as physical distances, masks, ventilation, and hand hygiene, along with robust programs to tested, tracked, isolated and treated.
The COVAX mechanism is providing a portfolio of vaccines suitable for a range of environments and populations and is well on its way to meeting its goal of delivering at least two billion doses of vaccine to participating countries around the globe in 2021, including at least 1.3 billion donors – funded doses for 92 participants in the lower-income COVAX Facility supported by Gavi COVAX AMC. The Solomon Islands welcomes the arrival of this batch of vaccines and looks forward to receiving the additional batches needed to complete the vaccination of the entire island of Solomon.
In ensuring the safety and efficacy of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, the vaccine has undergone rigorous clinical trials and safety evaluations to ensure that it meets the highest level of safety standards.
Notes to Editors:
To download photos: http://bit.ly/30Yinv6
Photo credit: © UNICEF Pacific / 2021 / Bale
COVAX, the COVID-19 Vehicle Access Accelerator (ACT) vaccine pillar, is co-led by the Coalition for Epidemic Innovation Innovation (CEPI), Gavi, the Gavi Vaccine Alliance) and the World Health Organization (WHO) – working in partnership with UNICEF as the lead implementing partner, as well as civil society organizations, vaccine manufacturers, the World Bank and others.
Full COVAX News Note to Editors: https: //www.who.int/initiatives/act-accelerator/covax/covax-news-note-to …
List of donor commitments for Gavi COVAX AMC: https: //www.gavi.org/sites/default/files/covid/covax/COVAX-AMC-Donors-Ta …
UNICEF COVAX website: https://www.unicef.org/supply/covax-ensuring-global-equitable-access-covid-19- vaccines
Media contacts:
CEPI Press Office
Phone: +44 7387 055214
Email: [email protected]
GAVI
Meghana Sharafudeen: +41 79 711 55 54 [email protected]
Evan O’Connell +33 6 17 57 21 26 [email protected]
Solomon Islands Ministry of Health and Medical Services
Atenia Tahu: +677 7478857, [email protected]
UNICEF Pacific
Zubnah Khan: +679 9988137, [email protected]
WHO Pacific Technical Support Division
JIN Ni: +679 7779722, mailto: [email protected]
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]