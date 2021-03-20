Old News From the Wenatchee World archives: Large Irrigation Plans near Riverside; Priest Rapids Dam contract awarded; School District Buys Apple Bowl | Old News

From the Wenatchee World archives
115 years ago 1906
JC Davis, post director at Leavenworth, visited Wenatchee yesterday.
A full shipment of fruit trees, valued at $ 1,800, has arrived in Wenatchee to deliver to LW Smith.
Frank Osborne left on Wednesday on a business trip to Ephrata.
HE Dunham from Oroville passed through Wenatchee yesterday on his way to Seattle. Dunham is one of the leading owners of Price Mines near Oroville.
David R. McGinnis of Seattle is in the area to help his brother, JR McGinnis of Waterville, with plans to plant 400 acres of apple and walnut trees near Orondo.
LW Smart and A. Pratton bought 160 acres of land near Malaga.
A contract was finalized last week between Wenatchee Coal Mining and Power Co. of Wenatchee and CW Brainard of Seattle to begin a ground search drill three miles south of the city.
Reclamation service engineers have completed plans and specifications for irrigating 10,000 acres of land between Alma and Riverside in Okanogan County. HC Richardson, president of the Okanogan Water Users Association, has been consulting on the project.
HM Simmons from Malaga bought 10 acres of cashmere from D. Treadwell of Cashmere for $ 3,000.
Ms. JA Scaman drove from Cashmere to Wenatchee this morning.
65 years ago 1956
The creation of a Washington State Games Department office here was prompted this week by Wenatchee Chamber of Commerce directors. The Wenatchee Athletes Association passed a similar resolution last week.
Keith Haskins and Don Gibbs left Friday morning for Denver, Colo., To attend a national congress of elementary school principals.
Haskins, principal of Lincoln and Stevens schools, was elected to represent the Wenatchee schools.
Gibbs, director of Grant, is representing East Wenatchee schools.
Allan L. Green is the new president of the Ginkgo Mineral Society. Other officers are Marie Magnuson, vice president; Mabel Miller, secretary; and Mildred Newman, cashier.
The Wenatchee School District recently purchased the Apple Bowl from the city of Wenatchee.
Dr. Ernest Movius has been elected chairman of the Wenatchee Grand Council of the Children’s Association in Washington.
Former Wenatchee resident Bernice (McCormick) Mangold will make her operatic debut in the lead role of Mimi in the production of Puccini’s Seattle Civic Opera “La Boheme” March 23-24. The opera is being presented in English for the first time in Seattle.
The Malaga branch factory of Peshaust Lumber and Box Company resumed operations this month after being closed since mid-December. About 26 men are employed there.
Grant County PUD officials on Monday awarded a contract for the construction of the Rapids Priest Dam.
40 years ago 1981
Jeff Prather was named the most inspiring player on the 1980-81 Wenatchee High School basketball team.
Spokane Community College, with a major contribution from Wenatchee Lisa Bollinger, captured its second consecutive JC women’s gymnastics championship over the weekend.
Jack Rogers, the former mayor of Wenatchee and a longtime civil society leader, died on March 11th. He was 93. A resident of the Wenatchee Valley since 1916, he served as mayor from 1940 to 1946.
Tomorrow the cost of posting a first-class letter will rise to 18 cents, three times what it cost a decade ago.
The state board of geographical names has received a petition to name the canyon in which Colockum Creek flows “Clint Canyon,” according to pioneering ferry operator Clinton Motteler. The suggestion was made by Lee Motteler from Honolulu, Hawaii.
President Reagan has proposed a $ 2 million cut in the 1982 fiscal year budget for the Oroville-Tonasket Irrigation District rehabilitation project. Reagan has demanded that the proposed $ 13.3 million budget be reduced to $ 11.3 million, said Stephen Wade, regional water and energy public affairs officer. Reagan has also proposed a $ 2.5 million cut from a $ 12.8 million construction account for Chief Joseph Dam. This is expected to affect the work planned for Bridgeport State Park as well as work on dam maintenance and administration.
Marcia Van Doren has been re-elected for a second term as president of Gallery ’76, the public art gallery at Wenatchee Valley College.
The Wenatchee branch of the American Association of University Women celebrated the 100th anniversary of the founding of the national organization at a birthday lunch on March 7th. Margie Jones is the president of the local band.
Sofa World Furniture is open for business at 623 S. Wenatchee Ave. Roger McDonald is the owner.