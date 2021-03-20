John Magufuli: Did the Covid-denying leader of Tanzania die from the coronavirus? Oneshtë is one of the many questions he leaves behind





Samia Suluhu Hassan said Magufuli had been receiving treatment at a Tanzanian hospital when he died Wednesday evening.

However, opposition leaders insist that Magufuli died from Covid-19 at least a week ago.

Tundu Lissu, of the Chadema opposition party, said in an interview with a Kenyan broadcaster on Thursday that Magufuli had died from Covid in early March.

“I received news of President Magufuli’s death without any surprises,” he added. “I had been waiting for this all day, since the first day I tweeted on March 7 … when I asked the question” Where is President Magufuli and what is his health condition? “I had information from very reliable government sources that the president was very ill with Covid-19 and his condition was actually very bad,” said Lissu from his base in Belgium. CNN has contacted Lissu for further comment. CNN has not been able to independently verify his claims. Tanzanian authorities also did not respond to calls for comment on Lissu’s claims. Magufuli was last seen in public on February 27, being supplied with gas intense speculation for his health. Officials, however, insisted he was healthy. “Tanzanians should be at peace. Your president is close, thank you for voting hard for him recently. He is healthy, he works hard, he is planning for the country,” Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa was quoted as saying. local average March 12. The secret and mystery that hides his death is pointing to Maguful’s permanent legacy, says Maria Sarungi Tsehai, activist and founder of the #ChangeTanzania movement, a civil society group that promotes free speech. Tsehai said the circumstances of his death and the “secrecy and intimidation” faced by citizens to speculate or discuss him are “much talked about about the kind of presidency he led.” “Even now at his death, people are still terrified and speak in silent tones,” Tsehai said. Magufuli was Tanzania’s fifth president and part of the Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party that has ruled the country since independence in 1961. Now that he is gone, Tanzania has remained in flux. Many believe the country is battling a second wave of Covid viruses. However, the reports are largely anecdotal after Tanzania stopped reporting Covid data to global health authorities, such as World Health Organization The last reported figures of 509 cases and 21 deaths were in April last year. Magufuli disappointed global health leaders after he suspended nationwide tracking of Covid cases – blaming the country’s number of infections on damaged test equipment. , a goat and sheep – using imported Covid-19 test kits – returned positive test results for the virus when they were sent to the local laboratory, the holders of which were said to be unaware of the source of the samples. Last May, he claimed those non-human specimens which were randomly collected from a pawa goat and sheep – using imported Covid-19 test kits – returned positive test results for the virus when they were sent to the local laboratory, the holders of which were said to be unaware of the source of the samples. Magufuli’s death has raised many questions about how the country is moving forward in a pandemic with a massive information vacuum. Magufuli made no offer for Covid vaccines as he sought his safety and instead promoted the use of prayers, herbal treatments and steam inhalation to fight the disease. Tsehai says the lack of information makes it difficult for healthcare workers and citizens to know what the real situation is. Her organization conducted an unofficial survey to obtain a “photograph” of the Covid situation in the country last year. “We are seeing more obituaries, death announcements and that more people are leaving us. There are older people and those in their 50s. Parents are also telling us that children are being admitted to hospital with problems. of breathing, “she said. However, the changes are not very close, Tsehai added. “Nothing will happen right away. We have to wait and see what Samia (Hassan) can do.” On Friday, Hassan was sworn in as the country’s first female president. Now, the new leader must choose a candidate for vice president and form a cabinet, Tsehai said. “We are very concerned. She has to act now. The funeral and burial ceremony and the final rites will be Covid super spreading events,” Tsehai added. Covid fighting with prayer Magufuli was religiously devout and a rabid Covid-19 denier who repeatedly downplayed the severity of Covid-19 in Tanzania while declaring the country free of the virus last June after three days of massive prayers. He refused to close the churches, appealed to citizens to join more days of mass prayer and described the virus as “satanic”. “Let us pray and fast for three days. I am sure we will win … today for the Muslims who have already begun, tomorrow the Seventh-day Adventists who pray on Saturdays and Sundays for Christians,” Magufuli told me. February 19. “God has never abandoned this nation. We won last year and graduated in middle-income status among the coronavirus,” he added. Deus Valentine Rweyemamu, who heads the Center for Strategic Justice, a pro-democracy movement in Tanzania, told CNN that Magufuli failed to provide leadership in dealing with his pandemic. “President Magufuli hid behind religious fundamentalism and managed to drive an entire nation into denial. His only recorded public speech in Covid has half of it consisting of biblical verses,” Rweyemamu said. However, religious leaders were among his fiercest critics. Father Charles Kitima, secretary of the Tanzanian Episcopal Conference, a group of Catholic bishops, told CNN on Thursday that the Magufuli regime did not take urgent steps in treating the coronavirus. Kitima, who had been a vocal critic of Tanzania’s Covid response under Magufuli, said some members of the Catholic Church in Tanzania may have died from Covid-related complications. “Some church members had breathing problems and died from it,” he told CNN. “As for the months from mid-December 2020 to February 2021, we lost 25 priests and 60 nuns … Some of them died due to breathing difficulties,” he said. He added that the volume of infections in the country could not be ascertained due to lack of testing. Kitima blamed Maguful’s Covid response, which relied heavily on religion while neglecting scientific recommendations. “You can not separate prayer from science. Religion is there to support doctors and researchers. Science and faith must work together,” Kitima told CNN. Rweyemamu told CNN that many Tanzanians believed in Magufuli’s methods – albeit unusual -. “If President Magufuli were to appear in public in a mask, then even Tanzania’s sickest dog would wear one. This is because … Tanzanians trust their president more than their parents,” he added. ai. Mussa Khamis, a project officer at Good Neighbors, a nonprofit humanitarian organization in Tanzania, told CNN: “As some of my friends and relatives inhaled steam to fight this pandemic … I took care of myself by observing preventive measures advised by WHO and other medical experts “. The 26-year-old resident of Tanzania’s semi-autonomous islands, Zanzibar, said the existence of Covid-19 had begun to resonate with many Tanzanians after the death of Zanzibar Vice President Seif Sharif Hamad, who died in February after being infected with the virus. . Hamad was open about his illness, which he made public three weeks before his death. “People now wear masks and wash their hands often. I think this is motivated by the recent loss of our vice president,” Khamis said. The end of the Magufuli era is expected to launch a new national perspective on Covid-19. However, it remains to be seen whether it will be business as usual for Tanzania’s new leader or whether it will change technique and make room for science to flourish as the pandemic rages.

