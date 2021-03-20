International
Summary of Global News: Europe’s Zero Emission Enigma – Fleet Management
A new study by European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA, which also includes truck manufacturers) shows that there are currently 6.2 million medium and heavy commercial vehicles on European Union roads, averaging 13 years old – and that almost 98% of all these trucks run on diesel.
Only 2,300 – or 0.04% of the total fleet – are zero-emission trucks, according to the 2021 “Vehicles in Use” report published earlier this year.
European truck manufacturers estimate that around 200,000 zero-emission trucks will have to be operational by 2030 to meet EU carbon dioxide reduction targets for heavy trucks.
Based on new ACEA data, this would require a staggering 100-fold increase in less than 10 years. In the recently published Movement Strategy, however, the European Commission set the target to have around 80,000 zero-emission trucks on the road by 2030, which is actually much less than required by CO2 regulation (-30% emissions).
“European truck manufacturers are committed to bringing zero-emission trucks to market and will rapidly increase their range of zero-emission vehicle offerings over the coming years,” said ACEA CEO Eric-Mark Huitema. “However, they can not just make such a radical and unprecedented change.”
Making zero emission trucks the preferred choice of transport operators requires urgent action at European and Member State levels. This includes the creation of CO2– road based tariffs, energy taxation based on carbon content and fuel energy, a sound CO2 emissions pricing system and, most importantly, a dense network of charging infrastructure and fuel suitable for trucks, the ACEA report concludes.
Gebrüder Weiss, a transport and logistics company based in Switzerland, has added a Hyundai Xcient fuel cell truck in its fleet. The truck is designed to transport about 25 tons of goods with a range of about 600 kilometers (about 370 miles). Gebrüder Weiss will use the truck primarily for a customer in the renewable energy sector. Hyundai plans to produce and deliver 2,000 hydrogen trucks by the end of the year.
The Swiss network of hydrogen filling stations is still under construction, but is comprehensive enough to enable the use of such vehicles throughout eastern Switzerland.
Meanwhile, the number of countries that have deployed hydrogen gas stations is now 33, with 584 hydrogen stations deployed by the end of 2020, according to a study by Information TRENDS, a market research company. Japan is the leader with close to 150 stations, but the fastest growing is in China.
New reviews from around the world
Daimler truck AND Volvo Group have set up their previously announced fuel cell enterprise and have named it cell. The joint venture will develop, manufacture and commercialize fuel cell systems for use in heavy trucks as the main focus, as well as other applications. Their goal is to start testing fuel cell truck customers in about three years and start production during the second half of this decade. Volvo and Daimler have equal interests in the joint venture but continue to be competitors in all other areas.
Cummins Inc. AND Isuzu Motors Limited announced a mid-range electric diesel engine and advanced engineering collaboration, another step forward in the Isuzu Cummins Powertrain Partnership formed in 2019. Cummins will provide Isuzu mid-range B6.7 diesel platforms for use in medium-sized trucks. The Isuzu chassis powered by Cummins B6.7 engines will be introduced in North America in 2021, followed by Japan, Southeast Asia and other regions.
Scania will prove self-propelled trucks on the E4 motorway in Sweden in collaboration with TuSimple. Trucks will have Level 4 SAE autonomy for self-driving vehicles, which means that trucks drive autonomously but are supervised by a driver for safety reasons. A test engineer will also be on board to monitor the information transmitted to the truck by sensors that enable autonomous steering. Scania believes it is the first in Europe to test Level 4 technology on a freeway and freight.
German electricity developer FEV Europe believes it can use it additional production methods (similar to 3-D printing) to make the main components of a diesel engine approximately 21% lighter. FEV says his research project shows that this can also increase the efficiency of engine functions such as cooling and oil circulation. The goal is to further reduce the weight of the vehicle and increase the efficiency of the electric power. The project focused on cylinder heads and baits in 2L diesel engines.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]