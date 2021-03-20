Summary of Global News: Europe’s Zero Emission Enigma – Fleet Management

Gebrüder Weiss, a Swiss-based transport and logistics company, has added a fleet of Hyundai Xcient Fuel Cell trucks to its fleet. Photo: Gebrüder Weiss

A new study by European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA, which also includes truck manufacturers) shows that there are currently 6.2 million medium and heavy commercial vehicles on European Union roads, averaging 13 years old – and that almost 98% of all these trucks run on diesel.

Only 2,300 – or 0.04% of the total fleet – are zero-emission trucks, according to the 2021 “Vehicles in Use” report published earlier this year.

European truck manufacturers estimate that around 200,000 zero-emission trucks will have to be operational by 2030 to meet EU carbon dioxide reduction targets for heavy trucks.

Based on new ACEA data, this would require a staggering 100-fold increase in less than 10 years. In the recently published Movement Strategy, however, the European Commission set the target to have around 80,000 zero-emission trucks on the road by 2030, which is actually much less than required by CO 2 regulation (-30% emissions).

“European truck manufacturers are committed to bringing zero-emission trucks to market and will rapidly increase their range of zero-emission vehicle offerings over the coming years,” said ACEA CEO Eric-Mark Huitema. “However, they can not just make such a radical and unprecedented change.”

Making zero emission trucks the preferred choice of transport operators requires urgent action at European and Member State levels. This includes the creation of CO 2 – road based tariffs, energy taxation based on carbon content and fuel energy, a sound CO 2 emissions pricing system and, most importantly, a dense network of charging infrastructure and fuel suitable for trucks, the ACEA report concludes.

Gebrüder Weiss, a transport and logistics company based in Switzerland, has added a Hyundai Xcient fuel cell truck in its fleet. The truck is designed to transport about 25 tons of goods with a range of about 600 kilometers (about 370 miles). Gebrüder Weiss will use the truck primarily for a customer in the renewable energy sector. Hyundai plans to produce and deliver 2,000 hydrogen trucks by the end of the year.

The Swiss network of hydrogen filling stations is still under construction, but is comprehensive enough to enable the use of such vehicles throughout eastern Switzerland.

Meanwhile, the number of countries that have deployed hydrogen gas stations is now 33, with 584 hydrogen stations deployed by the end of 2020, according to a study by Information TRENDS, a market research company. Japan is the leader with close to 150 stations, but the fastest growing is in China.

New reviews from around the world

Daimler truck AND Volvo Group have set up their previously announced fuel cell enterprise and have named it cell. The joint venture will develop, manufacture and commercialize fuel cell systems for use in heavy trucks as the main focus, as well as other applications. Their goal is to start testing fuel cell truck customers in about three years and start production during the second half of this decade. Volvo and Daimler have equal interests in the joint venture but continue to be competitors in all other areas.

Cummins Inc. AND Isuzu Motors Limited announced a mid-range electric diesel engine and advanced engineering collaboration, another step forward in the Isuzu Cummins Powertrain Partnership formed in 2019. Cummins will provide Isuzu mid-range B6.7 diesel platforms for use in medium-sized trucks. The Isuzu chassis powered by Cummins B6.7 engines will be introduced in North America in 2021, followed by Japan, Southeast Asia and other regions.

Scania will prove self-propelled trucks on the E4 motorway in Sweden in collaboration with TuSimple. Trucks will have Level 4 SAE autonomy for self-driving vehicles, which means that trucks drive autonomously but are supervised by a driver for safety reasons. A test engineer will also be on board to monitor the information transmitted to the truck by sensors that enable autonomous steering. Scania believes it is the first in Europe to test Level 4 technology on a freeway and freight.

German electricity developer FEV Europe believes it can use it additional production methods (similar to 3-D printing) to make the main components of a diesel engine approximately 21% lighter. FEV says his research project shows that this can also increase the efficiency of engine functions such as cooling and oil circulation. The goal is to further reduce the weight of the vehicle and increase the efficiency of the electric power. The project focused on cylinder heads and baits in 2L diesel engines.