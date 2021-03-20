Order FERC 2222-A continues to be good news for renewable project developers

Order FERC 2222 instructed stakeholders, including renewable project developers, to pool distributed energy sources (DERs) such as solar PV with energy conservation. President Biden, President of FERC, Commissioner Glick wasted no time in closing the gap in the previous FERC request response order in this new 2222-A order. Countries with demand response programs no longer have the ability to choose, similar to the DERA 2222 order.

FERC also clarified the DER interconnections in the new 2222-A order, including clarifying that they have exclusive jurisdiction and providing the ability for small enterprises to choose. In this regard, regional broadcasting organizations can move towards compliance plans, envisaged in most cases around July 2021.

Order FERC 2222

Order 2222 defines the distributed energy source as “any source located in the distribution system, any of its subsystems or behind the consumer meter”. Scattered solar certainly fits this definition. This order requires network operators within the FERC jurisdiction to include DERs aggregated in their market share models. There are a number of requirements for network operators and collectors.

Order FERC 2222-A Excluding Key Key Response Response

Demand Response Order 719 provided a “choice” for states that did not want their payer-funded demand response programs to participate in the wholesale markets. Order FERC 2222 did not provide for waiver for accumulated DER. And this is the main point of 2222-A because FERC refused to extend the same waiver that was secured in 719.

The role of demand response in a DER aggregation rule is important to consider because of the potential for heterogeneity, i.e., multiple technologies clustered in a single node in the electrical network. If homogeneous technologies such as multiple storage assets are pooled in one node, the market operator only deals with a single technology. But if multiple technologies, including existing DR programs, are combined, the network operator may need multiple rules to accommodate these heterogeneous technologies.

Elephant in the Complaint room Voltus

Perhaps interesting to industry observers, the Voltus name has been left out of this order. Volta, a request response collector, complained to FERC about the lack of opportunities due to the waiver by the MISO and GSP states. It is therefore likely that Voltus’ complaint will force the commission to address a gap in lowering barriers for the DER to participate in organized markets.

Order 2222-A Key Takeaway 2 DER Interconnections

The second major acquisition in Order 2222-A deals with DER interconnection rules. In 2222, FERC refused to require network operators to open a new interconnection queue for DER. Therefore, in 2222-A, FERC rejected the request of the Advanced Energy Economics (AEE) and the Advanced Energy Management Alliance (AEMA) to hold a technical conference to simplify the existing set of interconnection rules.

FERC that does not receive DER interconnections under current generator interconnection rules is good news and bad news for NEW developers. This is good news because there is no change from Order 2222. It is bad news because the developers have to deal with the network operator interconnection queues left over from at least a few years.

Order 2222-A Takeaway Key 3 Small but important aspects

Double counting of an energy transaction in both wholesale and retail energy is an issue that often appears almost as an obstacle to DER participation. In 2222, FERC allowed RTOs to set tight limits on DER collection to reduce this chance of double counting.

With 2222-A, the biggest key take on this double count is for FERC to clarify that AEE / AEMA is entitled “if a distributed power supply is offered in an RTO / ISO market and not added back to an enterprise or entity other that serves the load profile, then that source will be doubled as both load reduction and supply source. ”

Important to note in 2222-A is that FERC confirms that it has authority over the DER that participates in the wholesale markets and the state regulatory authorities called the relevant Electricity Regulatory Authorities (RERRA) have the authority to coordinate the participation of DER with RTOs.

RTO Compliance

MISO, SPP and PJM have requested FERC for an extension in accordance with FERC Order 2222. If those extensions are not granted, each RTO must submit a compliance order by July 2021. But if FERC submits requests for a 9-month extension to MISO and GSP, their compliance date is March 2022. PJM submitted a request for extension also. Therefore, their compliance plan is expected in February 2022.