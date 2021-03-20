India, France working on the third joint space mission: Chairman of ISRO





“France is India ‘s largest partner in space.”

India and France are working on their third satellite mission, although bilateral space cooperation is entering into many areas, including the human spaceflight program, said ISRO President K. Sivan. Mr. Sivan, also Secretary in the Department of Space, said many French companies are eager to seize the opportunities presented by recent reforms injected into the space sector by the Government. "France is India 's largest partner in space," he told the DST (Department of Science and Technology) Golden Jubilee Discourse on "Unlocking India' s Spatial Potential – Geographic Data and Maps", an event presented in modality virtual by the National Council for Communication Science and Technology and 'Vigyan Prasar' on Friday. According to ISRO officials, ISRO and the French space agency CNES (Center National dEtudes Spatiales) have undertaken two joint missions 'Megha-Tropiques', which was launched in 2011 and 'Saral-Altika' in 2013. "Currently, we are working on the third (mission)," Mr Sivan said. Read also | India, France in discussion about Mission Alpha-like equipment for Gaganyaan astronauts Officials said ISRO and CNES have completed the feasibility study to carry out the satellite ground observation mission with thermal infrared imagery, TRISHNA (High Resolution Infrared Thermal Imaging Satellite) and are working towards finalizing an implementation agreement for joint development. Mr Sivan said India is also working with France on joint experiments and accommodation of scientific instruments in space missions. "Indo-French space co-operation is expanding into numerous areas including space exploration and the human spaceflight program," he said. ISRO officials said the two space agencies have also finalized all interface control documents for accommodating CNES 'ARGOS' instrument on the ISROs OCEANSAT-3 satellite. The ARGOS instrument has been delivered to Bengaluru for satellite integration. "Discussions on setting up NavIC (an independent regional satellite system developed and maintained by India) reference station in France and CNES Scintillation receivers in India are also progressing well," they said. The ISRO-CNES HSP (Human Space Program) Working Group had a number of discussions on the medical aspects of human spaceflight and the finalization of an implementation arrangement to formalize cooperation in the field of space medicine, it was noted. Mr Sivan said with recent government-initiated reforms in the space sector, Indo-French spatial cooperation is expected to grow further involving industries, academia and research institutes. He said many French companies want to "use" reforms in the sector and "they will include". So the reforms would not only strengthen spatial cooperation at the government level with the government, but industry-to-industry interaction would take a "new return" to the changed environment, he added. Sivan.

