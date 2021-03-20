Leading US lawmakers, experts applaud historic QUAD leadership summit: The Tribune India

Washington, 20 March

Leading US lawmakers and experts have hailed the first Quad summit of leaders from the US, India, Australia and Japan and backed President Joe Biden’s move to address the challenge posed by China in the Indo-Pacific region.

On March 12, Biden opened the first Virtual Leaders Summit held virtually and attended by Prime Minister Modi, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

“Indo-Pacific is the most important region for American foreign policy, with great challenges but also great opportunities,” said Indo-American Congressman Dr. Ami Bera, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Asia-Pacific, Asia Central and Non-Proliferation of Weapons, he said on Friday.

During a congressional hearing on “America’s Way Forward in the Indo-Pacific,” chaired by Bera, he said that from the growing aggression in the South and East China Seas to the use of coercive trade measures, China is the biggest challenge. great geopolitical that they have faced for decades.

“Indo-Pacific also has significant promises and opportunities for the United States, in large part because of the friendship and partnership of our regional actors and organizations,” he said.

The evolving situation in the Indo-Pacific region, in the wake of China’s military muscle growth, has become a key point to speak among the major global powers. The US has favored the Quad becoming a security architecture to control China’s growing claim.

China is engaged in heated territorial disputes in the seas of South and East China. Beijing has also made substantial progress in militarizing its man-made islands in recent years.

Beijing claims sovereignty over the entire South China Sea. But Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, Brunei and Taiwan have counterclaims. In the East China Sea, China has territorial disputes with Japan.

Experts who testified before the Congressional subcommittee were Richard Haas, president of the Council on Foreign Relations and former Director of Policy Planning at the U.S. Department of State; Randall G. Schriver; chairman of the Project 2049 Institute and former Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Issues; and Nadege Rolland Senior Member for Political and Security Affairs at the National Bureau of Asian Research.

During the hearing, Bera noted that the US and China will become more competitive in the future. However, the desire of the United States is not to have a direct confrontation and use the rule of law as a foundation for an Indo-Pacific strategy.

Congressman Stave Chabot, a Subcommittee Member of the Subcommittee and Co-Chair of the House of Commons of India, asked Schriver how the United States should partner with India to maintain international order in the region.

In response, Schriver said he is optimistic about US-India relations which have grown under all administrations, especially in defense during the Obama administration. India and the US have a common understanding of threats including from China and Pakistan, which is a close ally of China, he said.

Shriver said India could be a strong partner in the Indian Ocean Region and could deter the Chinese from open action in the Indian Ocean. Schriver also welcomed Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin’s ongoing visit to India. Congressman Andy Barr, a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the House Financial Services Committee, called for partnerships in the region to provide alternatives to Chinese technology especially in communications.

In her intervention, Congresswoman Kathy Manning supported the U.S. to undertake immigration reform to attract more talent including by removing country caps on H-1B visas and liberalized student visas in STEM areas.

Hass said the United States should work with its partners to provide high-quality, sustainable infrastructure as an alternative to the China Road and Road Initiative, perhaps through a regional fund that includes Australia, India, Japan, and South Korea. , Taiwan and European countries.

“While India is an important partner, it is unlikely to become an official ally. “It wants to avoid a breakdown in its relations with China and will diligently maintain its strategic autonomy while focusing on managing its strained relations with Pakistan, its internal development and its border with China,” Hass said. .

Hass said the announcement that the United States will work with Quad members to provide one billion COVID-19 vaccines to Southeast Asian countries is an innovative development and hopefully more of a picture to come.

Welcoming last week’s Quad meeting at the presidential level, Schriver’s two plus two meetings this week with Japan and Korea and Secretary Austin’s follow-up trip to India are also positive steps. Continued recognition of China as a strategic competitor and the need to partner with like-minded countries to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific set the right vision, he said.

Rolland told lawmakers that there is no “Indo-Pacific” in Beijing’s conception. The region is actually included as part of China’s “periphery”. Here, too, the term itself is very clear to the Chinese perspective: China is at the center and at the top of a 360-degree peripheral area that expands into both the continental and marine areas. Remaining unclear are the exact geographical extent of this “periphery” and the kind of future the Chinese party hopes to see for it, he said. PTI