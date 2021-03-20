Free speech suffered a severe blow, says Raghuram Rajan





Former Governor of the Reserve Bank of India Raghuram Rajan on Friday said free speech had suffered a severe blow in India with the resignation of political commentator Pratap Bhanu Mehta and economist Arvind Subramanians from Ashoka University. Ryan, who is a professor at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, wrote in a post on LinkedIn that free speech is the soul of a great university. Compromising on it, the founders [of Ashoka University] they gave him the soul, he added. Mehta, a vocal critic of the government Narendra Modi, had resigned as professor from the leading private liberal arts university on Tuesday. The university had refused to say whether his writings and criticisms were related to his resignation. Subramanian left immediately after Mehta’s exit. In his resignation letter, made public on Thursday, Mehta said his association with Ashoka University could be considered a political responsibility. “My public writing in support of a policy that strives to respect the constitutional values ​​of freedom and equal respect for all citizens is perceived to pose risks to the university,” he said. It is clear that it is time for me to leave Ashoka. Ryan noted that it was unlikely that Mehta’s resignation was premeditated. Professor Mehtas’s resignation came in the middle of the teaching quarter and was so sudden that he prayed in his resignation letter to the university to make a deal for his driver, who would otherwise remain unemployed, Ryan said. Read also: BP Mehta resigns: Over 150 academics from Yale, Oxford express support for researcher The former RBI governor said that before coming out, Ashoka University was considered to be India’s potential competitor for Cambridge, Harvard and Oxford in the coming decades. Unfortunately, her actions this week make her less likely, Rajan said. He added: The reality is that Professor Mehta is a blackberry in the foundation. He is not an ordinary thorn in the side because he avoids them in government and high offices like the Supreme Court with vivid prose and provocative arguments. Ryan thought that the founders of Ashoka University came under external pressure to get rid of a problematic critic. The founders of Ashoka should have understood that their mission was not really to take political sides but to continue to defend the right of people like Professor Mehta to speak, because in doing so, they were enabling Ashoka to contribute to its greatest in the well-being of India by identifying what is wrong and encouraging us all to correct it, he added. On Friday, more than 150 academics from major international universities such as Harvard, Columbia, Yale, Oxford and Cambridge also expressed support for Mehta. In an open letter to the trustees and founders of Ashoka University, the academics criticized the attack on the values, which they said Mehta has always practiced. A day earlier, students and faculty members at Ashoka University staged a protest against Mehta’s departure on Thursday. They demanded that the university restore Mehta and make the resignation process more transparent.

