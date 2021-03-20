Will you spot a once-famous bird on World Sparrow Day?

Norfolk Nature Reserve Trust Officer Robert Morgan on why sparrows are less commonly seen these days.

There is now a day of celebration for most things, and March 20 marks World Sparrow Day.

I once celebrated the humble house sparrow, but the day has developed out of many serious issues. It is now defined as a platform to raise the awareness of all common birds, especially in urban areas.

The house sparrow, with the help of humans, has spread to almost every corner of the world and was probably close to being one of the most common bird species.





Sparrows were once often seen near schools, especially at lunchtime

A lot of wildlife conservation is concentrated in precious habitats or rare species and it can be argued that there are still many sparrows.

But the way in which the house sparrow population has declined is shocking and it is difficult to give to younger people than it once was in our cities and towns.

Previously, with the exception of wild pigeons, most of the city dwellers only met the natural world regularly seeing sparrows, in fact they were so common that they were ignored.

Even among bird watchers they were ignored, some bird-bells even fell on their necks to stop them from being constantly caught in their mist nets due to contempt for familiarity.

As their name implies, every house seemed to have a sparrow, or more.

At sunrise they would form a line chorus along the gutter and in unity in an excitement a noisy song repeated.

They jumped at the feet of shoppers on High Street in search of debris or lined up on park benches at lunchtime, though, the sparrows ’favorite spot was the school roof.

They would wait patiently for the scattered contents of a folding box. Twenty, sometimes 30 or 40 sparrows gathered, but their feast was always in a hurry as at least one furious child ran wild towards them, sending them into the air in all directions, only to meet again in safety. roof.





March 20 is World Sparrow Day

House sparrows were a daily part of children’s lives.

Since the 1920s a remarkable series of autumn bird counting has been carried out in the Kensington Gardens, and this clearly illustrates the sad fall of the sparrow.

A total of 2,603 ​​were counted in 1925, but the numbers dropped to 885 in 1948, 544 in 1975, 81 in 1995 and only eight in October 2000, few have been recorded since.

Of course in 1925 there were a lot of horses in London, everyone was looking for large quantities of oats and the old dilapidated housing provided excellent places to nest. Despite this, in recent times 74% of the house sparrow population has disappeared.

This rapid decline was noticed by many people, questions were asked in parliament and money prices for those who could find the reason.

The answer to their death is not yet clear, and as always perhaps a complex combination of explanations.

One notable finding, however, is that parent birds are not finding enough small invertebrates to feed their birds during the first days after hatching, perhaps as a result of fewer urban gardens.

I am lucky to have a well-equipped garden, it boasts of spotted flywheels, bumps and black caps, but it never hosts sparrows and I miss them.

So this spring I have placed a terrace with sparrow nest boxes on the north wall of the house (they like to be out of direct sunlight) because if we can not find space in our homes and hearts for poor sparra ol what there is hope there

Let World Day Sparrow Daybe be a warning to us not to take the natural world for granted and let our children, once again, grow up in a world full of sparrows

For more information see www.norfolkwildlifetrust.org.uk