These are the eight leaders who call shooting in RSS

New Delhi: All eyes are on Sanghs Rashtriya Swayamsevak (RSS) high decision-making bodyAkhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), who held his two-day meeting starting Friday, as there is a high probability that Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi will leave the country RSS sarkaryavah (general secretary).

A choice in this regard will be taken at ABPS, which meets every year. The meeting generally lasts for three to four days and is attended by the top RSS group.

Last year, the scheduled ABPS meeting in Bengaluru was canceled due to Covid-19. ABPS has representatives from various RSS front organizations.

ThePrint views high RSS who lead the organization.

Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat

Sarsanghchalak is the Guide and Philosopher of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.His position is set PRINCIPALLY through a nomination made by the predecessor.

According to the official literature of the RSS, a sarsanghchalak can attend, convene or address any assembly of swayamsevaks, Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha and karyakari mandates separately. He constantly travels across states to get an evaluation of organizational work that is often called prava.

Sarkaryavah Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi

Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi is an elected member of Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha. This is the most important position as it is responsible for the day-to-day functioning of the organization and in modern terminology, it can be called as RSS CEO.

He is responsible for carrying out some activities related to the organization and decides on the meetings that will be held and where the activities will take place.

Choice in this position will be held on Saturday during the ABPS meeting.

RSS another decision-making body, Akhil Bharatiya Karyakarini, consists of the RSS chief, general secretary, joint general secretaries, directors and vice-presidents of its various physical (sharirik), intellectual (bauddhik), media (practical), public relations (sampark), social services (sewa) and logistics (vyavastha) wings.

To assist the secretary general, the RSS currently has six general secretaries or joint general secretaries, each charged with a different vertical.

Six joint secretaries general

Suresh Soni, one of the joint secretaries general, is responsible for carrying out the organizational work of the sangh. For example, there are a number of RSS feeds and this requires supervision.

He also oversees the entire Praharak system. Say if anyone should create a think tank, then Soni crop up will oversee it and ensure that all formalities are completed and that it is properly established. So logistics is his responsibility, said a senior RSS official.

Dattatreya Hosable, another joint secretary general, is responsible for sewa, sampark and prachar. He has public relations underneath and manages communication and communication.

For example, he ensures that sampark vibhag connects people from all walks of life like bureaucrats, regular accountants, professionals, traders, basically people who have a certain stature in society and have not been affiliated with RSS.

Not only that, sampark vibhag also conducts operations with diplomats, the official added.

He also coordinates with Sewa Bharti whose main task is to work for the poor and marginalized sections of society in urban and rural areas.

He will oversee their work, even though they work independently. For example, during the blockade last year due to Covid, they provided rations and cleaners for people, including those living in the red light area in the capital. His task is to look at the welfare measures being taken by them, said a second RSS function.

Dr. Krishna Gopal, a the third the general secretary, maintains contacts with organizations such as Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Swadeshi Jagran Manch, among others.

These are independent organizations, but it is ensured that they work within the broad ideological framework of the sangh parivar framework, he added.

V. Bhaigaih is responsible for caring for the Samajik Samrasta (social harmony) and social services arm. This includes organizing seminars, programs related to education and raising awareness of social discrimination.

At the same time, other social activities related to the environment, village development and cow protection are also under it.

Manmohan Vaidya takes care of practical vibragu or media relations. This includes communication with traditional media as well as social media.

At the same time, the idea is to conduct alignment programs, press conferences and disseminate information about RSS feeds.

Mukund, the sixth the general secretary, has the arms of physical and intellectual activities.

below physical vibhag decisions should be made regarding the organization of training camps, jokes, new exercises etc. In addition to physical training, the other aspect is the intellectual training of those present, he said second functional.

At the same time, issues related to narratives, social discourse also come under its jurisdiction for which seminars, conferences and programs are conceived and organized.

The intellectual arm also works alongside sampark vibhag and generates relevant content related to sangh and distributes it, the official said.

(Edited by Debalina Dey)

