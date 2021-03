Bangladeshi police arrest dozens for attacking Hindus

DHAKA, Bangladesh Bangladesh police have launched a crackdown after an attack on homes in Hindu minority communities in a village in northern Bangladesh, the local police chief said on Friday. Police arrested 22 suspects on Friday after Muslim assailants attacked a village in Shalla Upazila district of Sunamganj district on Wednesday, leaving 70 Hindu families devastated. The incident came after a leader of the Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh, a non-political Islamic group, was allegedly criticized in a Facebook post by a Hindu villager on Monday. Police arrested the Hindu man for damaging religious sentiment, but his arrest could not erase the harsh lines. Later, according to media reports, hundreds of hardline Muslims vandalized several Hindu homes. There were no reports of physical assault as the minority community fled their homes for fear of being attacked. “The situation in the region has been brought under control and normalcy has returned. And we [law enforcement, including police and elite force RAB] stay alert to avoid any undesirable situations. Local police chief Nazmul Haque told Anadolu Agency “A special police camp has been set up to provide the necessary security and safety for the Hindu community and others. Additional forces have been deployed and patrolled for this purpose, including responding to the visit.” planned by the Indian Prime Minister [Narendra] Modi, ”he said. Modi is scheduled to visit Dhaka to mark the Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh Independence and will join the 100th anniversary of the birth of Bangladeshi founding leader Mujibur Rahman on March 26 in Dhaka as a key guest. His visit has begun to witness major protests. A police official said 22 suspects appeared in court for further legal proceedings. “Our goal is to continue to detain people involved in attacking our citizens,” he said. Two cases have been filed at police stations in connection with the attack on more than 1,500 unidentified people. Police and locals claimed Hefazat-e-Islam followers were linked to the attacks. Hifazat-e Islam, however, denied any connection and claimed the attack was politically motivated. In a statement sent to the media on Friday, the organisation’s central secretary called on the government to take legal action against those involved in such heinous attacks and to seek exemplary punishment. Saying that Bangladesh is a place of municipal harmony and peaceful coexistence of all religions, Interior Minister Asaduzzaman Khan and RAB Chief Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun warned that no one will be spared if he is involved in the incident and undermines religious harmony in PLACE The Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the news provided to subscribers to the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.







