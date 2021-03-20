Top International AP News at 2:49 am EDT





The everyday beast The woman was finally caught after the double blow to two Israelis at a Mexican High City Restaurant In July 2019, two Israeli figures from the underworld sat down with Vanessa Ballar Fallas at a restaurant in Mexico City. At one point during their meeting, Ballar Fallas received a phone call and, a few moments later, two assailants approached the table and shot the two men from close range. Ballar Fallas then got up quietly, walked out of the restaurant and disappeared by now. According to reports from Mexico, Ballar Fallas was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of organizing the murder of two men. The couple, Alon Azulay and Benjamin Yeshurun ​​Sutchi, were reportedly in Mexico City to collect a $ 14.5 million money laundering debt she had with her. But the dark deal was tangled with the brutal cartels of Mexico City, and the men were aware they were in danger before the meeting. Messages on cell phones found in the scene restaurant at the luxury Plaza Arts Mall reported that the victims agreed to meet only in person if it all happened in a busy public place. Ballar Fallas booked the table where Azulay and Sutchi were shot and was there to meet them before hell was resolved in the building. The phone video of the incident showed panicked dinners hiding under tables from gunshots. It’s a recurrence of ocherridos in Artz plaza on #CDMX. @AztecaNoticias #EsDeMaana con @AlejandroBrofft y @luigicantu | https://t.co/aTkQJpFqLg pic.twitter.com/XUM5nuGudu adn40 (@ adn40) July 28, 2019 Ballar Fallas, known for his La Gera moniker, is believed by investigators to have lured Sutchi and Azulay to the restaurant with the promise to give those millions of dollars of money laundered. In a statement Friday, the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office reportedly described him as a trusted partner of the leadership of the New Generation Jalisco Cartel, which has been blamed for organizing the killings. The El Universal newspaper reported that the New Generation Jalisco Cartel had made attempts to use the two Israelis to launder millions, but managed to believe the two would not give their share, so it reportedly fixed the hit job by used Ballar Fallas and hired guns. At the time of the killings, the shooters were named as Esperanza Gutierrez, a 33-year-old woman and 23-year-old male Mauricio Hiram. They both are believed to have belonged to the Tlhuac Cartel, which is said to be allied with the larger Jalisco New Generation Cartel. Gutierrez was arrested moments after the coup in July 2019, while Hiram was not tracked down and was arrested until September of that year. The Israeli embassy in Mexico said the two dead men had previous criminal records in Israel and Mexico, and Mexican police have noted that evidence suggested the shootings were linked to a financial dispute between criminal groups linked to the Israeli mafia. Yesterday’s event leads us to link the facts to a solution of the results between criminal groups and / or organized crime, Ulses Lara Lpez, a spokeswoman for the city prosecutor’s office, said in 2019. It could be a solution of the results in the Israeli mafia, which is why a full identification [of the victims] it was possible, along with their criminal records. In August 2019, Mexico sought help from Interpol to find Ballar Fallas. On Thursday, a year and eight months after she allegedly staged the deadly hit job, she was finally tracked down in Mexico City. Read more at The Daily Beast. Get our top stories in your inbox every day Sign up now! Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper into the stories that matter to you. Learn more.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos