



Patrick Semansky / AP President Biden thanked staff at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention today for their role in combating the Covid-19 pandemic. We owe you a huge debt of gratitude, and we will do it for a long, long, long time, because I hope this is the last beginning of not paying attention to what will come again and again and again and again, again Biden said during brief remarks after a conference at CDC headquarters in Atlanta. We can build all the walls and get the most powerful armies in the world that we can not stop, we can not stop these viruses, except to be aware of where they are and move quickly on them when to find them, he added. I just want you to have some confidence that it’s not just the vice president, I, and the whole team, the whole Covid team are very committed, but the American people have shifted. The American people have been displaced, this is a bilateral effort now. The president went on to announce his Covid-19 aid bill and the support he said the plan has received from the public across the country. After all, no Republican supported the Covid administration bill in the Senate House, forcing Democrats to pass legislation through a simple majority. “Well, we did not get any help in the Senate or the House, but 55% of a Republican in America supports it, you have 90-something% of Democrats, 80-something is something the public is grateful to you for, because it has to do with with science, that’s what they understand they understand, “Biden said. In closing, Biden told CDC staff, You have changed things, you have changed them in a way that will make everyone healthier in this country. And when we have a crisis, you are prepared to face it. Because you speak truth and science to power. Following Bidens’s remarks, Vice President Kamala Harris took the opportunity to praise Biden for his commitment to science that spurred his administrations’ response to the pandemic, telling CDC staff, everyone here knows, before the President became President, he was devoted to science. The president gets calls from leaders around the world, we talk to people around the world and they have named their Centers for Disease Control after this Centers for Disease Control, Harris said, adding that the American CDC serves as a model for other nations. You are all a model for the world around you what can be done based on the pursuit of what will elevate and improve the human condition in life.

