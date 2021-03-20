NYAY, financial assistance for housewives and 5-loop houses among the highlights of the UDF- The New Indian Express manifesto

from Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY) scheme that promises to provide s 6000 monthly financial support to disadvantaged families,, 2000 monthly support for housewives in the 40-60 age group and the construction of five loop houses under the Life scheme are among the highlights of the UDF manifesto issued Saturday.

The UDF issued its election manifesto opposing the allegations made by the LDF on Friday. The Manifesto of the Peoples was prepared after holding exhaustive discussions with a cross section of people from all over the state. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala unveiled the manifesto, “Prosperous Kerala, Global Kerala” in the presence of all UDF allies at the Mascot Hotel here on Saturday.

If the welfare pension provided by the LDF government was Rs 2,500 per month, the UDF promised Rs 3,000 per month. A welfare pension review commission on the wage commission model will also be formed if the UDF government comes to power.

Chennithala said while the state is known for its welfare measures and development programs, UDF’s goal is to ensure that it is known for its world-class infrastructure and corrupt governance.

READ ALSO: LDF election manifesto: Welfare pension to increase to Rs 2500, new scheme for housewives

“The manifesto is a Bible, the Qur’an and the Gita as far as the UDF is concerned. The UDF is obliged to ensure that the claims made in the manifesto are implemented,” Chennithala said.

Taking a sheet from the Rajasthan government model, the UDF has also envisioned launching a “peace and harmony department” to curb the rise of political conflict and killings. Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor, who chaired the committee in preparing the UDF peoples’ manifesto, thought the emphasis was on how children could be educated and become employable.

Main points

* NYAY scheme to provide ndihm 6,000 monthly assistance to disadvantaged families, ma 72,000 annual assistance to eradicate poverty

* Monthly assistance 2000 Rs for housewives belonging to the age group 40-60 years and are not beneficiaries of the NYAY scheme

* Preference ration card for everyone, 5 kg ration ration for all white ration card holders

* 5-year home for qualified people under the LIFE scheme, corruption will be investigated and discrepancies in the LIFE scheme will be corrected

* Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhathi (KASP) will resume

* Mothers who are writing PSC exams will be granted a two-year concession

* The PSC will be reformed to bring transparency and show commitment to jobseekers

* Automated scheme will be introduced to report vacancies in PSCs and also to create an advisory memo

* Strict measures will be taken against those officials who do not report vacancies and if there is a delay in appointing qualified applicants

* Incentive package to return from Covid-19

* No Invoice Hospital will be set up across the state which will provide free treatment

* Legislation will be brought to address the Sabarimala case

* Rs 250 per kg support price will be set for rubber and Rs 30 for paddy

* Steps will be taken to ensure that marine assets go to fishermen

* The subsidy for oil, gasoline and kerosene will be provided to fishermen

* High Power Committee to review education sector reform

* Digital partition will be deleted

* Unemployed M Phil and PhD holders will be insured respectively 7000 and 10,000 Rs for three years

* Steps to be taken to increase the status of doing business easily

* Experience-based tourism destination will be formed

* The Department of Public Health will be formed

* Mothers belonging to the ST category who do not have a government job will be provided with Rs 3000 monthly allowance for six months

* The State Vigilance Commission will be formed to eradicate corruption

* 700 minimum wages will apply

* The Forest Rights Act will be implemented

* Special financial assistance for various skills for purchasing vehicles.