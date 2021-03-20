The Prime Minister, the Minister of Health among the first in Taiwan to receive AstraZeneca





Taipei, March 20 (CNA) Prime Minister Su Tseng-chang () and Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung () will be among the first recipients of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Taiwan, an official from the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said on Saturday. CECC official Lo Yi-chun (), who is also deputy head of the Centers for Disease Control, made the announcement when he reported on a new case of imported COVID-19 during a press conference. Su and Chen vaccinations were suggested by the CECC to boost public confidence in the vaccines, the administration of which will begin on Monday, the health minister said on Friday. Details of when and in which hospital the vaccines will be given are still being discussed, Lo said. According to Lo, most of the 44,500 doses – the first batch of a shipment of 117,000 AstraZeneca vaccines that arrived in Taiwan on March 3 – have reached 56 of the 57 designated hospitals. Offshore Lienchiang (Matsu) County had not yet received its supply because heavy fog disrupted flights and had hampered delivery since noon Saturday, he said. Regarding the newly imported COVID-19 case reported that day, Lo said the patient is an Indonesian fisherman in his 20s who traveled to Taiwan with another Indonesian fisherman – one of six patients reported the day before . The two Indonesians came to Taiwan on March 5 and came out positive at the end of the quarantine period in a government-run institution and the last patient was sent to hospital after his positive result, Lo said. Ten other people who were listed as having had contact with the man who was negatively tested and are going through a mandated period of self-health management. The new COVID-19 case pushed the total number in Taiwan to 1,005, 961 of whom have recovered, 10 of whom have died and 34 remain in hospital, according to the latest CECC statistics.

