Iceland volcano erupts after weeks of earthquakes





A volcano erupted in Iceland on Friday, turning the night sky into a lava lamp in real life. No injuries were reported. Just joy and weird traffic jams. The blast occurred Friday evening near Mount Fagradalsfjall, about 20 miles southwest of the capital, Reykjavik, Icelandic Meteorological Office said on Twitter. The agency said the lava springs were small by volcanic standards and that the seismometers were not recording much turbulence. Friday’s event was not at all like the eruption 11 years ago of Iceland’s Eyjafjallajokull volcano, which threw so much ash that it set off flights across parts of Europe for weeks. Still, it was the first eruption of southwestern Iceland in about 800 years, and the lava was stunning. So many people were excited.

PO !! , explosion !! Icelandic singer Bjrk wrote on Facebook and Instagram, noting that she had once filmed a music video on the site. We in Iceland are very excited !!! she added. We still got it !!! feeling of relief when nature is expressed !!!

The blast captured an extremely busy spell of seismic activity in southwestern Iceland that began around December 2019. Tens of thousands of earthquakes have shaken the area in recent weeks, leading scientists to believe an eruption could be imminent. It has a long history of volcanic activity in Iceland. The site lies on two tectonic plates, which themselves are separated by an underwater mountain range that emits hot rock or molten magma. Earthquakes occur when magma pushes through plates.

But it is rare to see earthquakes in and around the greater Reykjavik area, where most of the country’s 368,000 inhabitants live. Scientists said for weeks that they did not expect activity in the order of the 2010 earthquake at Eyjafjallajokull volcano and that the impending eruption would bubble without much explosive force. People in Reykjavik are waking up to an earthquake, others are going to sleep with an earthquake, said Thorvaldur Thordarson, a professor of volcanology at the University of Iceland, in an interview this month. There are many of them, and it worries people, but there is nothing to worry about, the world will not collapse. He was right.

The eruption near Mount Fagradalsfjall on Friday raised several concerns, including traffic jams and concerns about the potential for volcanic pollution in the Reykjavik area. Authorities warned people not to go near the lava and stay inside with the windows closed. But the outburst that enthusiasts around the world had eagerly awaited for weeks was largely a cause for celebration. It started !!!! Jol Ruch, a volcanologist at the University of Geneva, wrote on Twitter as lava began to flow slowly southwest, away from Reykjavik.

The first photo of the explosion! Wow! wrote Sigridur Kristjansdottir, a seismologist in Iceland. Not specialists either expressed excitement in the Internet The colors in the sky were truly spectacular. Imagine the Northern Lights, but in orange instead of the usual electric green. Or glowing beads of an early Mark Rothko fabric. Or Bjrks orange locks, around 2011, a few years before she filmed her music video near Mount Fagradalsfjall.

Elian Peltier contributed to reporting.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos