The vigilance required for Sarah Everard takes over the Edinburgh Tunnel





RECLAIM Protesters on these Streets last night covered one of Edinburgh’s bike path tunnels with placards and banners that sent the message that the roads are for everyone. The event organizers, spreading word of mouth and part of Reclaim’s growing movement, chose the Rodney Street tunnel because, they said, it was exactly the kind of space many women would feel too scared to walk late at night.

“There are so many spaces that are supposedly public that women do not use or are afraid to walk for that reason – this tunnel is one of them,” said a spokeswoman for the group.

“There is that knowledge that if something happened to you there, people would ask what you were doing there in the first place. “These are our ways and in honor of Sarah Everard, we will take them back.” The takeover of the tunnel came early in the weekend in which many vigils and other protests are planned across the country in response to the murder of 33-year-old Sarah Everard, who went missing while walking home from Clapham, London, and which remains were found in the forests of Kent. An on-duty police officer, Wayne Couzens, has been charged with abducting and killing Ms. Everard and is expected to stand trial in October. Last week’s handling by vigilante police on her behalf in Clapham Common resulted in calls for the resignation of Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick. Sarah Everard family in court when the investigation opened But in the tunnel protest, anger was not just about the killing of Ms. Everard, or the dangers of street attacks and harassment – it was also about sexual violence and harassment of all forms. Some of the protesters described their horrific experiences on the streets – often they chose only to give their first names. “I’m protesting because half the population should not have an unofficial curfew,” Jo said. “I also came because when I reported being sexually assaulted in the middle of the day on a busy street, a police officer advised me to wear a fake wedding ring to avoid unwanted attention.” Sarah said: “There are paths I will not follow after dark, a strategy I have set for different possible scenarios. At age 45 I do this for over 30 years. “While I was just doing the business of being human in a public place, I was stabbed many times, as well as verbally, physically and sexually assaulted. I wish more men could see the world through our eyes and then maybe they too will grow up. “I think the Reclaim protests are a very important reminder to everyone, that it is still not safe to be a woman or a girl in public – even more so for trans and non-binary people.” “I came to the protest,” said Lisa, “because I’m 47 and only in the last two or two years have I stopped being sexually harassed regularly. I want better for my daughter. I want her to know she can I know I have been followed at least four times her age and now she can not walk or run alone in her favorite place because a man followed her and petrified her intentionally there. ” “I feel like I have lived my life respecting the‘ safety tips ’that all girls need to learn,” Claire said. “Do not walk alone at night, avoid poorly lit areas, do not wear this or that, hold the keys between your fingers, send sms when you get home and generally live with this basic fear that this may be the night that will happen and you can easily be the unlucky one. “But it will help if women’s fears are taken seriously, abusive men take responsibility and boys grow up recognizing misogyny and gender inequality.” Banners gathered along the walls of the tunnel sprinkled with graphite. Among the statements written on them were: “Listen women”; “The house is not safe either”; “Security advice: stop killing women”; “No one asked what he was wearing”; “He entered the hotel room and attacked me while I was sleeping – I’m lucky he did not kill me.” Lindsay Linning said: “As women we have made profits in key areas – politically, economically, socially. “But these are undermined when we can not occupy public spaces safely and on our own terms. Progress for women and girls has been hampered by the ever-present threat of male violence in our cities and towns. “From verbal harassment and shaking to harassment and assault and rape …” she added, “everyone is interconnected, they are a spectrum of behaviors that feed each other. Women are tired of explaining this. We need “Male allies to grow up and do the work to address what is ultimately an issue they need to prevent. It is not our burden to sustain it.” Sarah Everard: Recover Traffic These Roads







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos