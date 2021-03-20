The Palestinians are taking another step in preparations for the first elections in 15 years





GAZA / RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) – Palestinians took another step in preparations for their first parliamentary elections in 15 years on Saturday, opening registration offices to accept political parties and independent candidates running. The May 22 elections in the West Bank and Gaza are part of a broader push for reconciliation between the faction of President Mahmoud Abbas Fatah and the rival Islamist group Hamas. This is seen as vital to building broader support for any future statehood talks with Israel, frozen since 2014. The last time a parliamentary vote was held in 2006, Hamas emerged as the surprise winner. A power struggle ensued, and in 2007, after weeks of fighting that left dozens dead, the Islamist group took control of Gaza from Abbas’s loyal forces. The Abbas authority has limited control over the Israeli-occupied West Bank. About 93% of the 2.8 million eligible voters in the West Bank and Gaza are registered to vote. The total population in the Palestinian territories is 5.2 million. Israel has not yet responded to a Palestinian request to allow voting to take place in East Jerusalem, Palestinian officials said. Israel occupied eastern Jerusalem in a 1967 war and later annexed it to a movement that has not gained international recognition. Allowed voting there in 2006. Unlike the 1996 and 2006 elections, Palestinians will not vote for individual candidates, but for parties or lists containing between 16 and 132 candidates. Farid Taamallah, a spokesman for the Palestinian Central Election Commission, said on Saturday that officials had so far registered two voter lists. Registration ends March 31st. Reporting by Nidal Almughrabi and Ali Sawafta; Written by Nidal al-Mughrabi; Edited by Frances Kerry

