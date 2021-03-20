IPS officers ask government experts: which vaccine is better Covishield or Covaxin?

The government held an emergency meeting on Friday amid reports of blood clots in some patients in Europe who received Oxford-AstraZeneca shots and concluded that no such problem has been reported in India, Dr. NK Arora, head of one of the national task forces for COVID-19 said in an online interaction with Indian Police Service (IPS) officers on Saturday.

AstraZeneca vaccines are manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) in Pune and is known as Covishield in India. The other available Covaxin vaccine is manufactured by Bharat Biotech.

Dr. Arora said the report has been shared with the World Health Organization (WHO) and most European countries have resumed the vaccination program. He claimed that in general if 10,000 people were vaccinated, then side effects such as fever, swelling, redness and pain were reported in only 40 cases. Yesterday (Friday) 97.5% of people who developed symptoms (after vaccination), had these side effects. So generally out of 10,000 only 40 had significant symptoms … I’m using these figures while talking to a prominent group. Adverse symptoms are uncommon. We have done 4 crore injections, we have not lost individuals due to serious events, said Dr. Arora.

Dr. VK Paul, NITI Aayog member who also participated in the interaction said that the incidence of AEFI (side effects after immunization) is minimal – 0.05%.

The virtual meeting on COVID-19 vaccines was organized by the IPS (Central) Association and moderated by senior IPS officer Aditya Mishra.

At least two IPS officers asked which of the two vaccines was most effective.

Responding to this, Dr. Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS said it would be months before a comparison was made, but both are equally effective.

Covaxin uses the inactive platform and Covishield uses the virus vector platform to place spike proteins in the body, both of which are currently delivered intramuscularly. Both vaccines produce good amounts of antibodies … we need to get the vaccines available to us, it would be many months that we can compare A to B, but they are more or less effective, considering that we need to we vaccinate a large number of people, both have been approved.

Dr. Guleria added that vaccines can provide protection for at least 8 months-1 year and even longer, but that will depend on how the virus behaves and how the protection evolves for different populations.

Dr. Arora said 30% of people infected with COVID-19 may not develop antibodies and if they have received the vaccines it will act as a booster.

There are 22 categories of people, including those over 60 and front line workers who have been given priority by the government to shoot at COVID-19.

Pregnant women and children under 18 will not receive vaccines for lack of scientific study so far. Individuals suffering from hypertension, diabetes, cancer, heart disease or those on blood thinners can get the vaccine … those who are taking cancer medicines and suffering from autoimmune disorder can also get it. People with severe obesity should take it, liver or kidney disease should also take it, our Indian data suggests that if one has these so-called co-diseases including lung infection and asthma, if one gets COVID, the risk of death is 17-20% higher … 750 doctors and medical personnel lost their lives, 1500 police personnel died, it is disturbing and painful, get the vaccine on top of the priority, said Dr.

Dr. Paul said vaccine supplies are limited and they should be given to people who need them most. 78% of deaths among people over 50, he said adding that police could play a role in enforcing proper COVID-19 behavior.

A narrative is created if we have two billion doses today, then everyone can be vaccinated, it depends on the monthly production, there is not a large reserve available, except for a few small nations and the Gulf nations no one goes beyond the priority groups. The UK did not include healthcare workers either. The goal of the herd’s immunity is not being pursued by any country other than Israel, said Dr. Paul when asked why family members of police officers were also not being vaccinated.

People seem to think that COVID is over, the virus is still there, it is not gone … we are allowing the virus to spread, parties are happening … big change in people’s attitude, one of the reasons may be the fatigue of Covid but we will have to follow the norms that spread diseases due to the development of crowds, many people are traveling, going on vacation, non-essential travel should be limited, said Dr. Guleria.

Dr. Paul said implementation played a role in controlling the disease. The transmission chain must stop. Detention zones need to be defined, contacts need to be quarantined, it is a matter of enforcement. When many cases in a community, in a building or a gall (alley), the area needs to be guarded in order for the disease to be contained, it will ensure ring ring infection, said Dr. Paul.