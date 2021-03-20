Twitter to establish a legal entity in Turkey, in accordance with the law





Turkey cracked down on advertising bans on Twitter, Periscope and Pinterest in January. These bans were the next step in a series of measures to force social media companies to hold legal representatives in Turkey to manage content complaints. Companies with more than 1 million users who refuse to appoint an official representative are subject to fines, followed by advertising bans. The next penalty would be to reduce the bandwidth which would make their platforms too slow to use. Human rights and media freedom groups say the law constitutes censorship and violates the rights to privacy and access to information. By law, local representatives of social media companies are responsible for responding to individual requests to remove content that violates privacy and personal rights within 48 hours or to provide reasons for refusal. The company will be held liable for damages if the content is not removed or blocked within 24 hours. The law also requires social media data to be stored in Turkey, raising concerns in a country where the government has a harsh history of free speech. We remain committed to protecting the voices and data of people in Turkey who use Twitter. We will continue to be transparent about how we handle requests from government and law enforcement, Twitter said. Turkey’s legal requirements for content removal account for 31 per cent of all requests worldwide, according to Twitter. The site has made about 45,800 requests and Twitter says it was in line with about a third. The government insists legislation is needed to fight cybercrime and protect the rights of Turkish social media users. According to the Freedom of Expression Association, since October 2020, more than 450,000 domains, 120,000 connections and 42,000 tweets have been blocked in Turkey. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

