UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is likely to visit Chennai during his visit to India in April: Report

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, during his next visit to India in April, is also expected to travel to Chennai. Johnson will arrive in India on April 26th.

It is learned from reliable sources that Johnson’s visit to Chennai has been finalized and his schedule for Tamil Nadu is being worked out. It is also learned that very soon the advanced teams from the UK will arrive in Chennai.

Recently, addressing the International Conference on Elastic Disaster Infrastructure (ICDRI 2021), Johnson had praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership in areas such as renewable energy in the global fight against climate change.

“We have a shared vision for a sustainable future for our nations and the global community – and I look forward to discussing this and many other issues with Prime Minister Modi on my next visit to India,” Johnson said Wednesday.

There is no official announcement of the date of his visit to India and the outlines of the visit are still being worked out.

The British Prime Minister had canceled his planned visit to India earlier this year due to an increase in Covid-19 cases. He was invited to attend Republic Day celebrations as the main guest.

He recently announced that Britain will “tilt” its focus towards the Indo-Pacific region as part of its integrated review of government policy for the coming years.

India is a top priority for the UK. This is based on the fact that India will be the first country to be visited by Johnson after Britain’s exit from the European Union, said a source familiar with the developments.

The UK is hosting the G7 summit in June where Prime Minister Modi is a special guest. COP 26 will also take place later this year in the UK.

This story has been published by a wire agency source with no changes to the text.