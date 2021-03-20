International
The European Commission urges members to fight racism
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen urged the 27 member states of the European Union (EU) to implement the bloc’s new action plan against racism.
At the opening of the first European Summit Against Racism, von der Leyen said on Friday that the plan recognizes that structural racism exists in all areas and that Member States must act, the Xinhua news agency reported.
She stressed at the virtual meeting that “anti-racism is a founding principle of the Union” and that the Commission would not hesitate to “use justice when necessary” to warn countries that violate the directive.
She said “a European anti-racism coordinator will be appointed soon” who will have the mission “to bring the voices of racist people to the heart of European institutions”.
The president of the European Commission recalled that this anti-racism plan was motivated by “many Europeans who took to the streets” to support the “Black Lives Matter” movement, created after the assassination of African-American George Floyd under police guard.
According to her, this is “the beginning of a common path of dialogue and continuous engagement” to “continue to talk about racism, listen to people and associations” and accept that “knowledge is the basis for change”.
EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell also said the EU has an “unwavering commitment to eliminating racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance, including in its contemporary forms”.
He noted that the new EU action plan against racism recognizes that the problem “is not only carried out by individuals, it is also structural”, which requires “concrete action”.
The summit, co-hosted by the European Commission and the Portuguese Presidency of the Council of the European Union, and in co-operation with the European Parliament’s Anti-Corruption and Diversity Inter-Group, was the first time the 27 member states met to discuss the topic.
