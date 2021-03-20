Pfizer warns Europe, Pakistanis Khan gets Covid: Virus update

Pfizer Inc. has advised the European Union that any threat to halt vaccine exports could risk delays in production if the UK retaliates by retaining key ingredients for its Covid-19 goal. Meanwhile, Paris entered a third blockade, Poland closed shopping malls and Germany approached a threshold that could cause more restrictions.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested positive and is standing out, said the country’s health minister. Brazil reported new record cases for the second day this week. The Philippines and Hungary also saw daily infections reach their peaks at all times.

In Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel vowed to speed up vaccination, seeking to recover from AstraZeneca shock suspension.

Main developments:

Pfizer warns of disruption (5:52 pm HK)

The drugmaker spoke with the EU as tensions over vaccine supplies rise between the UK and the bloc. Lipid production – the fatty material used to deliver the genetic material at the heart of the Pfizer vaccine and German partner BioNTech SE – takes place in a secret location in the UK and is sent to the EU where the photos are completed.

“We have been clear with all stakeholders that the free movement of goods and supplies across borders is absolutely critical for Pfizer and the patients we serve,” a Pfizer spokesman said in an email statement. The Telegraph initially reported the discussions on Friday.

Pakistani PM Tests Positive (5:46 pm HK)

Imran Khan is the latest head of government to contract the virus after Boris Johnson of Great Britain, Emmanuel Macron of France, Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil and former US President Donald Trump. Khan is self-isolated at home, Health Minister Faisal Sultan said in a tweet.

European cases accelerate (5:30 pm HK)

Poland recorded 26,405 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, the second largest daily increase this year, causing the nation to close shopping malls. In Sweden, even if AstraZeneca vaccinations resume, the chances are slim that all adults will be fully vaccinated in two doses by June 30, says vaccine coordinator Richard Bergstrom in an interview with the newspaper Svenska Dagbladet. Two healthcare workers in Denmark were accepttired with symptoms of blood clots within two weeks of their stroke in AstraZeneca and one has died, the newspaper Extra Bladet reported. In the Czech Republic, there were signs of pandemic relief with the lowest working-day figure in more than a month for new infections.

Senegal lifts emergency lift (5:25 pm HK)

Senegal lifted the state of emergency, ending a night police state in the Dakar and Thies regions in a bid to strengthen an economy hit hard by restrictions on movement during the first wave of the virus. The decision comes as Senegal reached the threshold of 1,000 coronavirus-related deaths.

German rate near the threshold (4:46 pm HK)

Germany’s seven-day incidence rate rose to 99.9 per 100,000 people Saturday, the highest in almost two months, according to the country’s RKI health institute, and near the threshold at which Chancellor Angela Merkel and regional officials agreed to reinstate restrictions. .

On Monday, Merkel and state leaders will discuss whether the restrictions should be postponed until April or even tightened, rather than eased as suggested by the government earlier this month, as the country faces a resurgence of the virus that is affecting all over Europe. Merkel said Friday that Germany will speed up its Covid-19 vaccination in April, as regulators made clear the purpose of AstraZeneca.

Philippine daily cases reach record (4:14 pm HK)

The Philippines, the site of Southeast Asia’s second worst outbreak, reported a record 7,999 coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the total to more than 656,000. The government has asked state offices that are not engaged in services critical to it reduce operations from March 22 to April 4.

Earlier, he ordered dinners at restaurants in areas, including Manila, to operate at half capacity until April 4th. He also restricted religious conferences and gatherings, and closed museums and other tourist attractions.

Hungary’s daily cases, deaths record (4:12 pm HK)

Hungary reported a record 227 daily deaths from Covid-19 as the country struggles to curb infections despite having the second highest level of vaccination in the European Union. The new cases increased by an unprecedented 11,132.

The government on Friday announced the extension of a blockade – which would have expired on Monday and forced most stores to close – for at least another week.

Sri Lanka approves Sinopharm vaccine (3:21 pm HK)

Sri Lanka approved Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine for urgent use, Xinhua reported, citing a government minister. This is the third vaccine to gain approval in the country, after the shootings of AstraZeneca and Sputnik V.

Australia and New Zealand Discuss Corridor (8:05 am HK)

Australia and New Zealand may allow bilateral travel between them without seeking quarantine within weeks, the Australian Financial Review reported, citing Australian Trade and Tourism Minister Dan Tehan.

Chicago hospital reported to give vaccines abroad (7:57 am HK)

Loretto Hospital, a safety net facility in Chicago’s western Austin neighborhood, is facing heat it is said that administration of vaccinations abroad including at the Trump Tower, according to local news reports.

The hospital board, which includes elected officials, says the events “stemmed from a sincere desire to vaccinate as many qualified Chicagoans as possible – especially people of color.” But he added that the actions “fall outside the scope of the main mission of Loretto Hospital” and the two executives have been reprimanded, according to a statement Friday.

The city “will not tolerate providers who clearly disregard the distribution guidelines of the Chicago Department of Public Health,” Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Thursday.

Paris Goes Under Lockdown (7:24 am HK)

A third blockade affecting several French regions, including the Paris area, took effect at midnight on Friday. Only essential businesses and schools will remain open, with restrictions staying in place for four weeks. Like the rest of the country, the French capital has been under a state of siege overnight since mid-January with cafes, restaurants, bars and theaters closed. But the rate of infection has increased nonetheless, and hospitals are under increasing strain.

More US states open fire on all (6:40 am HK)

At least three other states said they would open the right to vaccines for people 16 and older before President Joe Biden’s May 1 deadline. More than a dozen other states have said they will start vaccinating all adults until then.

North Dakota said it would extend the qualification until March 29th. Maine and Vermont said they would do so by April 19th.

While this is definitely welcome news, Maine people should keep in mind that, although they may be legal, it may still take time to get a date and get gun shooting. 3 / – Governors Janet Mills (@GovJanetMills) March 19, 2021

Explosion reported in Hit Mar-a-Lago (6:11 am HK)

Mar-a-Lago, former President Donald Trump’s club in Palm Beach, has been partially closed due to the Covid-19 explosion, the Associated Press reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter, including a member of the club who was notified by telephone.

Some workers were quarantined and part was closed for a short period, according to a person who refused to be named in the AP report.

The Trump organization did not immediately respond to a request to independently confirm the report, nor did Mar-a-Lago Managing Director Bernd Lembcke. A woman who answered the phone at the club refused to comment and did not give her name.

Brazil cases break record (5:42 pm NY)

Brazil reported a record number of new cases for the second time this week as officials melee to stop another deadly wave of the virus. On Tuesday, the nation also reported a record number of casualties.

Another 90,570 infections were reported on Friday, bringing the number to 11,817,390. The Ministry of Health also reported 2,815 deaths in the last 24 hours, a total of 290,314.

The Brazilian government signed contracts to purchase 100 million doses of the Pfizer / BioNtech vaccine and 38 million single-dose doses developed by Janssen.

Biden says vaccine target could be doubled (4:39 pm NY)

President Joe Biden said the U.S. may be able to administer 200 million doses of vaccine in the first 100 days of his presidency, twice the initial goal he achieved on Friday.

The U.S. “may be able to double that” if it keeps the current pace of vaccinations, Biden told reporters at the White House when asked Friday about his $ 100 million goal. “But we have achieved the goal and we continue to move forward.”

Biden has said he may make public a new goal next week.

NYC will expand personal schooling (3:10 pm NY)

New York City schools will expand personal guidelines to include more students as guidelines from the CDC recommended that three feet of separation between children be enough to prevent climbing into classrooms. The largest U.S. school system has operated under a hybrid plan in elementary and high schools, along with rigorous testing requirements.

Dean of Baylor College of Medicine Peter Hotez explains the dangers associated with what he calls the “abysmal” treatment of European nations of the AstraZeneca Plc vaccine. He also comments on virus variants and the challenge of inoculating the developing world during an interview with Bloomberg Surveillance.

