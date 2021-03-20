The pandemic pushed 32 million middle-class Indians: the Pew Research Center





New Delhi: The financial woes brought on by last year’s Coronavirus pandemic have pushed some 32 million middle-class Indians, ruining years of economic gains, a report showed Thursday as job losses pushed millions into poverty. The number of their class in India, or those earning between $ 10 and $ 20 a day, fell by about 32 million, compared to the number that could have been reached in the absence of an epidemic, said US-based PewResearchCentre One year into the pandemic, the number of those in the class among them shrank to 66 million, less than a third of a pre-pandemic estimate of 99 million, he added. “India is estimated to have seen a larger decline in their class and a much more pronounced increase in poverty than China in the COVID-19 decline,” thePewResearchCentre said, citing World Bank forecasts for economic growth. Nearly 57 million people had joined the revenue group between 2011 and 2019, he added. In January last year, the World Bank forecast almost the same level of economic growth for India and China, at 5.8% and 5.9%, respectively, in 2020. But almost a year into the pandemic, the World Bank revised its forecast this January, at a 9.6% contraction for India and a 2% increase for China. India is facing a second wave of infections in several industrialized countries after a drop in cases by the beginning of this year, and its number of 11.47 million is the highest after the United States and Brazil. The government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken steps to support the economy as it forecasts an 8% contraction in the current financial year, which ends this month, before economic growth reaches around 10% in the next financial year. ThePewCentre estimated that the number of poor people, earning $ 2 or less every day, has increased by 75 million The recession brought about by the virus has dragged on years of progress. A nearly 10% increase in domestic fuel prices this year, job losses and pay cuts have further damaged families, forcing many people to seek work abroad. In China, however, the decline in living standards was modest as the numbers in the themed income category probably fell by 10 million, while poverty levels remained unchanged, the report added. (Reuters)







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos