An alumni-owned nonprofit organization amplifies Nashville for global audience at Arts & Homelessness International





Nonprofit Socially Owned Enterprise in Nashville Poverty and the arts (POVA) will share their work virtually at Arts & Homelessness International monthly talk on March 31st at Central Noon. POVA Founder and CEO Nicole Minyard (Belmont alumna, class of 2014) will share about the mission of the organizations and the unique Nashville creative community that helped POVA grow in its early stages. There will also be a short question and answer with POVA artists also present. Arts & Homelessness International (AHI) exists to bring about positive change in people, projects and policies in the homelessness sector through art and creativity. AHI has hosted monthly virtual international conversations throughout the pandemic, and this March POVA will be a distinguished guest to share about their work to support homeless artists in Nashville. Join the free international chat by subscribing to Monthly Arts & Homeless Talks (5 afternoons UK time) Tickets, Multiple Dates | Eventbrite. About Poverty and the Arts Located at Dickerson Pike in East Nashville, Poverty and the Arts (POVA) is a nonprofit social enterprise that provides homeless people with access to creative resources and an artistic platform to enhance their quality of life and earn income. For more information, contact the Founder and CEO of POVAs at Nicole @ P faq imandtheArts.org.

