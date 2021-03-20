As vaccinations are delayed, seniors in Italys again pay a price

But still unchanged as the death rate in Italys pushes up once again is that the victims remain mostly elderly, with inoculation hindering in the country and elsewhere in Europe.

No, this, alas, I was not able to protect the elderly, to make clear how important the protection of the elderly would be, said Dr. Luca Lorini, head of intensive care at the hospital named for the mid-20th century pope born in Bergamo. If I have 10 seniors over the age of 80 and they suffer from COVID, in their age group, eight out of 10 die.

That was true in the first horrific wave and remained absolutely the same on subsequent peaks, he said.

Promises to vaccinate all Italians over the age of 80 by the end of March have been lacking, amid well-documented disruptions in vaccine supplies and organizational shortages. Only a third of Italys 7.3 million doses administered so far have gone to that age group, with more than half of those holding World War II memories still awaiting their first stroke.

We should have finished with that already, Lorini told The Associated Press.

Italy’s new prime minister, Mario Draghi, vowed during a visit to Bergamo on Thursday that the vaccine campaign would be accelerated. His remarks came as he inaugurated a park to honor the Italys over 104,000 dead. In early March, two-thirds of those deaths were among those over 80 years old.

We are here to promise our seniors that it will never happen again that vulnerable people are not properly helped and protected. Only then will we honor those who have left us, Draghi said on the anniversary of the first column of the army carrying the dead virus from Bergamo.

Italy can hope to see its future by seeing Britain, the first country in Europe to authorize widespread vaccinations. More than 38% of the UK population has been inoculated since the beginning of December, starting with those over 70, healthcare workers and care home staff.

Britain, which leads Europe in virus deaths, has seen the death toll among those over 75 fall from 75% of the total before the vaccination campaign to 64% in the week ending March 5. Deaths across Britain have fallen from an average of 128 a day in the most recent seven-day period, from a high of 1,248 in the week ended January 20 – also thanks to blocking measures.

Together with health care workers, Spain, France and Italy have given priority to vaccinating residents of nursing homes, by far the single most affected population in the spring heat. They make up nearly a third of the deaths in the first wave of Italys, and a third of France’s almost 91,100 pandemic deaths.

In France, COVID-19 infections and deaths in care homes have been steadily declining as the number of people vaccinated has risen, with 85% receiving at least one shot. Early signs are that the percentage of ICU patients aged 75 and over has also started to decline since February, with almost half in this age group at least partially vaccinated. The improved view for residents of care homes comes despite a new exacerbation of the French outbreak.

Spain has seen a huge drop in infections and deaths in nursing homes, following the first phase of its vaccination program, with a significant drop in deaths.

In Italy, where vaccinations of nursing home residents began in January, compared to mid-February for other seniors, lower rates of infections in nursing homes have been declared an early success.

We can not consider it as a victory, absolutely not, of the vaccine strategy, recently admitted Dr. Giovanni Rezza, director of infectious diseases at the Ministry of Health.

Rezza said on Friday that they aim to double the 200,000 daily vaccines now that the AstraZeneca stroke is being used again. Its use was suspended shortly after reports of blood clots in some vaccine recipients, although international health agencies urged governments to move forward with the goal, saying the benefits outweighed the risks.

With the Italys infection rate for the seventh week in a row driven by the UK variant rapidly, more than 2.5 million Italians over the age of 80 are awaiting their shooting. Worse, many still have no indication of when they can get them.

Luca Fusco founded a group to remember the dead and defend justice in their memory after his father died of COVID-19 on March 11, 2020.

His mother, who celebrated her 83rd birthday on the anniversary of her husband’s death, has yet to make an appointment to be vaccinated more than a month after submitting a request. Fusco said this was true for most of the several hundred seniors in their small town near Bergamo, noting that they were required to travel 30 miles (20 kilometers) to take each stroke, a burden for many.

Italys goal is to vaccinate 80% of the population by September and Draghi has appointed an army general to restart the campaign. Fusco said his group, Noi Denunceremo, (We Will Denounce) will act as a watchdog over the issue.

Draghi said that by September, we will all be vaccinated. Perfect, said Fusco. We have taken that into account. If that’s not true, we’ll make our voices heard … and we’ll ask Draghi for an explanation.

Associated Press writers Danica Kirka in London, John Leicester and Sylvie Corbet in Paris, Joseph Wilson in Barcelona, ​​Frank Jordans in Berlin and Samuel Petrequin in Brussels contributed.

Follow the AP pandemic coverage at:

https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus- vaccine

https://apnews.com/hub/understanding-the-outbreak