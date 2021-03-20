Parties cross swords, fail to pass Chamber resolution ahead of Cyprus talks

The political parties crossed swords on Friday in the plenum of the House on the Cyprus problem and on what the Greek Cypriot parties stand should be in the coming months the informal five-party summit led by the UN in Geneva and ultimately failed to agree on a resolution that supports the president with the draft test being pulled by Akel leader Andros Kyprianou.

According to House Speaker Adamos Adamou, the resolution could be put before the plenary next week instead.

Kyprianou said the draft resolution was presented in an effort to have a result from the special daily debate ahead of the Geneva talks and to send a strong message in all directions that the president had the support of parliaments.

The text, he said, was formulated to satisfy all political forces but it seemed that the consultations conducted failed to create a broader consensus. He also said he withdrew it because it was not fair for the resolution to be passed at a time when half of the deputies were absent from the session.

Friday’s session was devoted to discussing the Cyprus problem ahead of a five-party summit where the two leaders and guarantors, Greece and Turkey, will, under UN auspices, discuss the way forward next month in Geneva.

Party leaders and lawmakers reiterated their well-known positions on the Cyprus problem with many offering advice to President Nicos Anastasiades on what he should do, but also criticism of the Greek Cypriot parties’ intention to pursue a bi-municipal bizonal federation (BBF) with political equality. The BBF is the framework of the agreed solution, but the Turkish side has stated that it will now discuss a two-state solution.

Ruling Disy leader Averof Neophytou called for unity and support for Anastasiades’s efforts. He also called for patriotic realism, arguing that over time, the search for the ideal and desirable things worsens for what is possible.

I have heard nine different colleagues express either concerns or fears, many of them, perhaps most, against the agreed framework for a solution to the Cyprus problem, Neophytou said. He added that the message sent was not the best.

Referring to the concerns and negativity expressed whenever there is movement on the Cyprus issue, he said being absolute was not the way to go.

“We are looking for a solution to the Cyprus problem and we want from day one zero army, zero guarantee but to date I have not seen anyone worry that we have slept for 47 years near 40,000 Turkish soldiers,” he said.

Akels Kyprianou reiterated that if Anastasiades handles the situation correctly, the party will take its historic responsibility and support the process. He said that if the president fails to act in such a way as to force Turkey to return to the agreed-upon framework, unfortunately history will record him as the leader of the division.

Responding to those expressing their opposition to the participation of Greek Cypriot parties in the summit, both Neophytou and Kyprianou warned that if there are no positive developments, Turkey will pave the way for the settlement of Varosha.

Dikos leader Nicolas Papadopoulos said that Anastasiades and Disy, in the same way that they zealously and passionately supported the Annan Plan, which was a solution of a secret confederation, now also promote a confederation solution, simply calling it a loose federation. “

The Diko leader said that the form of the solution should be about a unitary state, with a single sovereignty, international personality and citizenship, based on the federal model, but with the right content and based on the continuation of the Republic of Cyprus. He said they accept the political equality described in the relevant UN resolution without veto, without a positive vote, without numerical equality.

Papadopoulos, quoting the opinion of the negotiating team member, former diplomat Tassos Tzionis, said the form of political equality Turkey wants would lead to sovereign equality.

Edek leader Marinos Sizopoulos, citing past conferences on Cyprus, reiterated his view that serious dangers were emerging from Anastasiades’ participation in the summit, such as the Turkish side taking advantage of additional advantages and coming one step closer to achieving its goals. .

In the same vein, the head of the Citizens’ Alliance, Giorgos Lillikas, said the summit was not created to find a just solution, but for Turkey to achieve its goals. Elam leader Christos Christou also, after stressing that the plenum discussion was taking place within a toxic political climate, said the BBF was a solution model that serves Ankara’s strategic planning for full control of the whole of Cyprus.

Solidarity Movement MP Michalis Giorgallas said his party was against any partisan solution, including the BBF because it also means partition as it legalizes the achievement created by the occupation.

The leader of the Greens, Charalambos Theopemptou, said serious preparation was needed before the summit, pointing to the need for all parties to mean the same thing when discussing political equality.