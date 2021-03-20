The Washington Post has been criticized for quoting fabrications to oust former President Donald Trump

DUBAI: The Washington Post has admitted to badly quoting former US President Donald Trump in a misleading story about voter fraud allegations in the state of Georgia.

In the article later quoted by Democrats in their indictment against the then president, Trump was wrongly quoted as telling the chief investigator of Georgia’s secretary of state to find fraud in the state presidential election and she would become a hero

The original headline read Find Deception: Trump put pressure on a Georgia election investigator in a separate call that legal experts say could pose a hindrance.

But the Washington Post has now admitted that there were quotes that were not attributed to Trump and changed the title to the online version of the story with a retreat.

The headline now reads: Trump put pressure on a Georgia election investigator in a separate call that legal experts say could pose a hindrance.

And the previous sensational report Trump cited has now softened, with the former president reportedly asking Georgia’s top election investigators to identify violations in state voting.

The article, originally published on January 9, was based on information from an anonymous source who was informed of the December phone call and spoke to the Post on condition of anonymity, the new version of the story still fails to mention that source.

Last week, the Wall Street Journal provided a recording of Trump’s phone call to investigators.

In it, Trump urged investigators to seek voter fraud, adding that it would be appreciated.

But the Post admitted their report was inaccurate the quotes were wrong and were not a true reflection of what Trump had said.

Now the US national newspaper has made a correction:

Correction: Two months after the story was published, Georgia’s secretary of state released an audio recording of President Donald Trumps’ phone call in December with the state’s senior election investigator. The recording revealed that the Post misquoted Trumps’ comments on the call, based on information provided by a source. Trump did not tell investigators to find the fraud or said she would be a national hero if she did. Instead, Trump asked investigators to observe the ballots in Fulton County, Georgia, claiming she would find dishonesty there. He also told her that she had the most important job in the country right now. A story about registration can be found here. The title and text of this story have been corrected to remove badly attributed quotes about Trump.

Post was not the only one in this error. The story was taken by other news organizations, including CNN and NBC News, which relied on the Post to provide accurate information.

Mark Hemingway in Federalist, a conservative American magazine and online podcast, said Trumps’s alleged pressure on Georgian officials continued to be quoted by Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives during accusatory articles against Trump.

A few weeks later, House Democrats would quote the article and its fabricated quotes on their short 10-page indictment, as well as highlight the article and its fake quotes in oral arguments during the televised acquittal trial, he said. Hemingway.

He went on to say that if the story had been reported correctly, it would still have an impact.

Even accurately reported, the story may have been newsworthy or tempting for Trump, but there is a big difference in criminal intent between an irritated and augmented Trump asking an investigator to see the fraud he really believes it is true against investigator pressure to invent it, Hemmingway said.

And he quoted the female investigator on the phone after telling local news that she did not perceive any pressure from the presidents’ call.

Hemmingway criticized the withdrawal as too little, too late: A correction two months after the fact, when history has already played an important role in shaping perceptions of political events, seems completely inappropriate.

Trump has since responded to the correction by calling the original Posts reporting as a media genre, but thanked the publication for its correction.

Joe Biden won Georgia by about 12,000 votes and went on to defeat Trump in the US presidential election.