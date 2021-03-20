Connect with us

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan tested positive for coronavirus two days after being vaccinated

By Chris Jewers For Mailonline and Afp

Published: | Updated:

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested positive for Covid-19, his office said on Saturday, just two days after he was vaccinated against the disease.

The diagnosis comes as the country faces a third deadly wave of a virus that has already killed nearly 13,800 people from more than 620,000 infections – although limited testing suggests the real numbers are very high.

Khan was suffering from a mild cough and a mild fever, his spokesman Shahbaz Gill later added, saying the positive test was performed on Saturday.

His assistants were quick to establish the distance between the diagnosis and his first two-dose vaccine stroke.

‘Please do not associate it with the corona vaccine. Immunity develops a few weeks after the vaccine is given. Be sure to vaccinate your elders and loved ones. Be careful, ‘Gill added.

Khan was probably infected before he got the vaccine, during a series of public engagements this week, Information Minister Shibli Faraz told Geo News television channel.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan tested positive for Covid-19 just two days after he was vaccinated against the disease. In the photo: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan receives a dose of coronavirus stroke on March 18, 2020 – two days before the positive test

Khan is being ‘isolated at home’, Minister Faisal Sultan said in a tweet, without giving further details on whether other people who have been in contact with Khan would also be isolated.

Khan has held regular and frequent meetings recently, including attending a security conference held in the capital Islamabad that was attended by large numbers of people.

He addressed the conference without wearing a mask and attended another rally to inaugurate a housing project for poor people in the same way on Friday.

The 68-year-old received a Chinese-made vaccine Sinopharm on Saturday – one of over one million doses donated to Pakistan from Beijing.

Earlier Saturday, the leader’s health adviser Faisal Sultan said the increase in positive cases of the virus in recent days was ‘alarming’.

He said there was a ‘fairly visible’ burden on the healthcare system, especially in the country’s most populous province of Punjab.

The impoverished nation of 220 million has largely avoided the kind of major blockages seen in other countries, instead opting for ‘awakening’ control policies that see neighborhoods shut down for short periods.

Khan has held regular and frequent meetings recently, including attending a security conference held in the capital Islamabad that was attended by large numbers of people. In the photo: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan gives an interview to The Associated Press, in Islamabad on March 16, the day before he received a coronavirus stroke and came out positive for the virus.

Many instructions, however, have been ignored, with the Sultan criticizing ‘lack of administrative action and lack of public consent’.

Shortly after the pandemic began, the former cricket star told the nation in an address not to panic, saying “97 percent of patients recover completely”, but he reprimanded citizens only a few months later warning: “People are not they take it seriously. “

According to figures released by the government, 3,876 people tested positive in the last 24 hours, the highest number of daily infections since the beginning of July, taking the total number of infections in the country past 620,000.

There were 42 more deaths, bringing the total to 13,799.

Pictured: Unmasked Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan (right) and his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa (L) at the end of the Trade and Investment conference in Colombo on February 24

Pictured: Unmasked Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan (right) and his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa (L) gesture at the end of the Trade and Investment Conference in Colombo on February 24

Pakistan began vaccinations for the general public on March 10, starting with older people after seeing a poor response from front-line health workers who expressed concerns about Chinese vaccines.

Chinese vaccines Sinopharm and CanSinoBio, Oxford-AstraZeneca and Russia Sputnik V have been approved for emergency use in Pakistan.

