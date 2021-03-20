GoAir launches night flight services from Srinagar to Delhi

The first night flight from Srinagar marks the dawn of a new era and GoAir is proud to provide maximum connectivity from several airports in India to Srinagar, Jammu and Leh, she said.

Budget carrier GoAir has become the first airline in the country to operate night services from Srinagar with the start of a day flight to Delhi on Friday, the airline said.

Going forward, GoAir will carry out a scheduled flight from Srinagar that will depart at 8:30 p.m. every day, an announcement was made Saturday.

GoAir was also the first airline to operate morning flights from-and-from Srinagar.

The first night flight from Srinagar marks the dawn of a new era and GoAir is proud to provide maximum connectivity from several airports in India to Srinagar, Jammu and Leh, she said.

GoAir is ready to provide freedom for customers to plan their trip and provide daily return connections to major airports such as Delhi, Mumbai and other major cities, the announcement said.

“It gives me great pleasure to dedicate the first night flight from Srinagar to Delhi as a greeting to the soul of Srinagar. GoAir is also strengthening its network across the Jammu & Kashmir Union Territories and the Ladakh region by improving their daily flights to and from Srinagar, said Kaushik Khona, Chief Executive Officer, GoAir.

The Mumbai-based airline operates flights to 39 destinations, 29 domestic and 10 international.