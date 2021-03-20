International
How Finland was embraced as ‘the happiest nation in the world’
Once known for its soft food and long, harsh winters, Finland’s repeated success in the annual happiness rankings has helped transform the country’s global reputation, boosting tourism and business.
The UN-sponsored World Happiness Report raised some eyebrows when it first placed Finland at the top of its lists in 2018: many of the 5.5 million people in the Nordic country freely describe themselves as silent and prone to melancholy, and accept public displays of doubtful joy.
“When I first heard and am not alone, I would say I laughed a lot,” television producer Tony Ilmoni told AFP on Friday on the still snowy streets of the capital Helsinki, when Finland was crowned the happiest nation in land for the fourth year jogging.
But the worldwide survey actually seeks to determine the amount of personal freedom of individuals and satisfaction with their lives, using survey data from 149 countries along with measures such as GDP, social support and perceptions of corruption .
Finland shines with its world-class silent services, low levels of crime and inequality, and high levels of trust in authority.
“The basics are really good here: we don’t have anyone living on the streets, we have unemployment but the health service works, big things like this,” flower seller Riitta Matilainen told AFP.
“But we can be a little more distant and happy!”
The long dark winters of the northern country were once estimated to be behind high levels of alcoholism and suicide, but a decade-long public health effort has helped lower levels by more than half.
‘Who would not want to live here?’
For the heads of tourism and brands of the countries, the title of “happiest in the world” has been a blessing they quickly managed to reap.
“It’s a really powerful, emotional, evocative thing to say you are the happiest place in the world. Why would anyone not want to live in the happiest place in the world?” said Joel Willans, a British digital marketer and creator of the social media site “Very Finnish Problems”, who has lived in Finland since the early 2000s.
“Awareness of Finland has increased in recent years,” Paavo Virkkunen, head of Finland ‘s Business Promotion Services in Finland, told AFP.
After four years, the body of happiness has been used by countless Finnish businesses to market livelihood products and try to attract workers to relocate and join the country’s technology sector.
The inexhaustible cuisine of Finland was once despised as something to “endure” by then-Italian President Silvio Berlusconi and was slammed by his French counterpart Jacques Chirac.
But restaurateurs and product makers now talk about the simplicity and natural ingredients of Finnish cooking, claiming it as the key to the country’s senseless approach to well-being.
However, the promotion of happiness marketing has been driven by the travel industry, with the Finnish tourist office appointing Finnish ‘ambassadors of happiness’ in charge of introducing visitors to Finnish welfare secrets.
“People are curious about (our happiness) and they want to learn about it,” Virkkunen said.
The key to the Finnish brand of happiness is to go outside to enjoy the country’s vast forests and thousands of lakes, as well as the traditional Finnish steam bath, the sauna.
By early 2020, tourism in Lapland in northern Finland had reached record levels and the country was attracting more foreign direct investment projects than anywhere else in the Nordics.
As it pauses for international visitors, the pandemic has increased, if anything, foreign interest in Finland’s clean and sparsely populated nature, prompting tourist providers to offer virtual tours.
“Even though people are not able to travel now, you are able to dream of Finland and the happiness of a real connection with nature, where you can really relax,” Virkkunen said.
The bubble bursts easily
Finland’s four-year dominance in happiness stocks leaves a problem, however where do we go from here?
When this year’s results were announced, “it would have been more news if Finland would have dropped to first place,” joked Joel Willans.
The long-time Finnish resident believes that the country’s well-functioning, low-stress society has actually lowered Finns’ tolerance for things when things go wrong.
“They are really upset,” he said. “The bubble of their happiness is easily cut off when things do not go perfectly.”
But the benefits of the world title of happiness will be long-term, Virkkunen believes.
“I think we have grown as a nation, understanding the basics of happiness a little better than we understood before,” he said.
