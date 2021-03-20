Planting the King of Goodwill Zwelithinis brings the curtain to a multicolored kingdom

Share this article: divide Tweet divide divide divide Email divide

Durban – The northern northern city of KwaZulu-Natal of Nongoma this week welcomed thousands of people from all walks of life from around the world who came to bid farewell to a giant African monarch. After leading his Zulu nation for nearly 50 years, after his coronation as a 23-year-old on December 3, 1971, Goodwill King Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu took his last breath on Friday, March 12th. He was 72 years old. His Majesty bent down and lowered the curtain on a colorful kingdom of nearly half a century. As the news of his death spread across the country, the continent and the world at large that fateful Friday morning.

The city of Kings Nongoma became the place to be for those from politics, business, various sectors of society to ordinary people from all walks of life.

For a week for many people, from heads of state, prime ministers, cabinet ministers, MECs, political party leaders, kings and queens and their crowds of security personnel toGirls (Zulu girls) and aTROUPES (Zulu warriors or regiments) For some journalists, Nongoma was the right area.

The wide lawns outside the KwaKhethomthandayo Royal Palace, perched on the hills on the outskirts of the city, became the home as they descended to the palace to perform various tasks in connection with the farewell of a giant not only of the Zulu nation but of Africans scattered throughout and the breadth of the country and the continent.

From the day the kings departed, as a parting gift to His Majesty, many high-profile guests and amakhosi arrived at the palace with cattle in trucks and trailers towed by vans.

Fears that Nongoma could become the epicenter of a third wave of Covid-19 surfaced Wednesday after thousands armies AND teens took the main city road as they accompanied the body of kings from the local mortuary to the palace.

However, His Majesty was so respected and adored by his people that they took the very probable scenario of the spread of the Covid-19 virus, to bid farewell to an extraordinary giant of Zulu culture and traditions.

Concerns about the events surrounding his burial, known as PLANTING in isiZulu, were secondary to many of His Majesty with Mgilija Hlophe, the top commander of the Zulu regiments, saying infamously that they would not be denied by the government their right to give the king an appropriate punishment.

Throughout the week, Nongoma Mayor Albert Mncwango was trying to explain that the local council, along with the provincial and national governments, had done everything in its power to ensure that Covid-19 health protocols were followed. but almost impossible task.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa said those who raised concerns and fears that the rally might be a super-spreader were nothing but intimidating.

Holomisa told this publication that you can not expect a king to be buried by 50 people, please.

This is just a scarecrow, we were told we should wear masks, clean up, social distancing.

Everyone I have seen here has masks, which means they have obeyed the call.

As long as people are consistent, distance, masks, cleansing and so far everyone I have seen here is sticking to politics, Holomisa said.

However, when the dust settles finally after the hectic week, it remains to be seen in the coming weeks whether there was indeed compliance with Covid-19 rules and protocols.

