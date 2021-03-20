Alert! Banks will have two business days from March 27 to April 4, check out the full list here | Economy News





New Delhi: Bank customers should note that between March 27 and April 4 banks will be closed for a long period of time and there are only two business days in between, so it would be a better idea to do all the pending work itself this week. Banks will be closed until April 3, and if the window is lost, the wait for the bank to complete its pending work will be extended until April 4. Banks will be closed for three days in a row from March 27-29. On March 27 the bank will be closed as it is the second Saturday while March 28 is Sunday and March 29 is Holi festival. While the bank branches in Patna will remain closed for four days as March 30 is also a holiday according to the holiday list of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). March 31, however, is not a holiday but customers will not have fun as it is the last day of the financial year. While April 1 is the time to close the annual account, banks will not work. Then there is a holiday on April 2 to Good Friday so that banks across the country stay closed. Check out important bank dates here: March 27: The last Saturday of the month March 28: Sunday March 29: Holi Feast. March 30: Holidays only for bank branches in Patna (not for the rest of India) March 31: Holiday April 1: Bank account closure April 2: Good Friday April 3: Saturday is a working day April 4: Sunday According to the RBI calendar, except for four Sundays and two Saturdays, banks will be closed during gas holidays throughout the country. In particular, the listed banking holidays are not respected by many states and so working days may vary from state to state. Meanwhile, the 2-day pan-India banking strike on March 15 and 16 ended with interruptions in services, including cash withdrawals, deposits, loan disbursements and a clearing of control that trouble customers. Members belonging to various banking unions, under the joint platform of the United Forum of Banking Unions (UFBU) protested against the privatization of government-owned banks, as announced by the Center providing Budget 20-21.







