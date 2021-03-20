The court closes the defamation case against Somnath Bharti after the appellant accepts his pardon



A court in Delhi on Saturday closed a defamation criminal case against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Somnath Bharti filed by a female journalist in 2018 after she accepted his pardon before a judge. The complainant, Ranjana Sharma, had raised the case against Bharti for calling her names during a live television show in 2018. Bharti testified before the court that on 20 November 2018 while in a telephone conference with the complainant, “he had made certain statements and those statements and his words were not addressed to the complainant, but whether his words hurt the complainant’s feelings in any way , he apologizes sincerely and deeply to the complainant. ” Following Bharti’s pardon, the complainant, represented by lawyer Yogesh Swaroop, agreed to add to the case. “In view of the submissions made and the statements of the parties registered today, in particular the complainant’s statement regarding the mixing of the present case of the complaint against the accused, the present case of the complaint remains untroubled as complicated,” said Chief Metropolitan Prosecutor Sachin Gupta. The court also noted that in the present case, the notice of a criminal offense punishable under section 500 of the IPC had been drawn up against the accused, which is of a complicated nature. If convicted, Bhart could face up to a maximum of two years in prison.

customDimension.dimension8 = "Mar 20, 2021"; customDimension.dimension9 = "Politics and Nation";

