Is the house sparrow finally returning?





The friendly bird, whose population has declined in cities for decades, has found an ally in citizen-led movements across different states



About two decades ago, the chirping of house sparrows was a familiar sound in urban neighborhoods. Over the years, the little bird has disappeared from the city’s landscapes due to lack of nesting and feeding grounds and increasing people’s apathy. These birds are now getting a helping hand from bird worshipers and citizen groups across the country. According to conservative Mohammed Dilawar, the decline of the sparrow population began much earlier, but only in the early 2000s was the need for its preservation emphasized. About 15 years ago, we realized we had to start a project to save the sparrows’ lives if we wanted to hear the tweets again. So we started approaching people and authorities to campaign for the bird, says Dilawar, founder and president of the Nature Forever Society (NFS) who has worked tirelessly to save house sparrows. In the past decade or so, we have been somewhat successful in this mission. The campaign to save the sparrow has grown beyond organizations and has become a citizen-based movement across cities, he adds with the call from Nashik. In addition to its bases in Mumbai and Nashik, NFS has city coordinators in New Delhi, Hyderabad and Bengaluru who work at local levels to empower citizens. Coordinators are working to spread awareness to create an ecosystem of bird feeders, nests and food sources for house sparrows in residential areas as well as in schools. Nin Taneja, NFS Delhi coordinator, shares, A few years ago, when I was teaching students about the birds found in our neighborhood, I saw how most of them struggled to identify the house sparrow that was once such an integral part of our lives once. It was a sad state of affairs. She turned to schools and social organizations in the city to raise awareness of ways to create the main environment for sparrows to thrive again. According to her, many urban neighborhoods are witnessing a return of birds. The movement to save house sparrows has spread its wings even in semi-urban regions. In Odisha, the Rushikulya Sea Turtle Protection Committee has launched a campaign to bring sparrows to 10 districts of the State. The campaign started again in 2007 when we started distributing the nests of clay pot birds to the houses in Purnabandha village in Odisha Ganjam district. Over the years, we have made nests from coconut husk and plywood, and distributed them across 10 districts in Odisha. Now the sparrow population has grown significantly, says Magatha Behera, who with Rabindranath Sahu is leading the sparrow project in the region. In Visakhapatnam, documentary filmmaker V Arjun Kumar in collaboration with the city-based NGO Green Climate has made a film on sparrow conservation, describing the need to save species as well as ways to create an ecosystem to make the bird to flourish. The next step While supporting the civic movement is important, creating an environment where birds thrive naturally is the only way to secure the future of many such neighborhood birds. With this in mind, we have started our second phase to create large-scale habitats of native plant species. This is an ecological cycle. Indigenous species bring in insect populations, which in turn helps support young species such as house sparrows, Dilawar says. Research done by the Dilawars team shows that most plantation projects undertaken about 10 to 15 years ago have brought non-native species to regions across the country. Our goal is to change that approach, through a scientific understanding of what native plant species are, he adds. He started the Nashik Local Plant Research Conservation Center, which now has over 450 native species in the region and has helped create 30 of the city’s high-density forests that are critical to bird habitat. (World Sparrow) The day was March 20.)

