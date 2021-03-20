International pressure on Myanmar generals rises as protesters march, one killed

(Reuters) – Opponents of the Myanmar coup staged protests again on Saturday and international pressure mounted on the military junta to stop suppressing pro-democracy supporters, with Asian neighbors joining Western countries in condemning the deadly force.

Photograph Photograph: Riot police arrest demonstrator during protest against military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 19, 2021. REUTERS / Stringer / File Photo

A young man was shot and killed in one of Yangon’s main troubled neighborhoods, a resident and media reported, taking the death toll since the Feb. 1 coup to 238, according to an estimate by the Association of Policy Assistant Prisoner Activist Group.

The bloodshed has not extinguished public anger over the return of military rule, the overthrow of the elected government and the ouster of its leader, Aung San Suu Kyi.

But some activists say they have had to adapt tactics.

We protest where there are no police or army, then when we hear they are coming, we disperse quickly, campaigner Kyaw told Min Htike Reuters from Dawei in the south before he and others staged a brief rally outside the city center.

Well protest in every way we can until our revolution prevails.

Some groups gather at night with candles and banners, and then melt after taking pictures. People also make drone protests, with banners with messages like We will never stop until we put democracy on a path.

On Saturday, dozens of demonstrators gathered in Mandalay’s second city. Several were injured when a vehicle entered them and when police fired rubber bullets, a city news portal reported. It was not clear why the vehicle hit the protesters.

There were small protests in other cities, including Kyaukme and Hsipaw in the northeast, Kawlin in the north, Hpa-an and Myawaddy in the east, Labutta in the Irrawaddy River delta, Myeik in the south and the central city of Yay Oo, according to portals news and social media.

Hundreds marched in the town of Monywa and burned a copy of the 2008 constitution, which was drafted under military oversight and limits the powers of elected civilians, news portal Irrawaddy reported.

A spokesman for the junta was not available for comment but had previously said that security forces used force only when necessary.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday condemned what he called the military by continuing brutal violence and called for a unified international response.

UN rapporteur Tom Andrews called for sanctions in response to the generals’ relentless attacks on people. The world must respond by cutting off their access to money and weapons, he wrote on Twitter.

Authorities have tightened restrictions on Internet services, making information increasingly difficult to verify, and have suppressed private media.

Facebook has banned all military-linked sites on instructions for inciting violence. On Saturday, Twitter said it suspended the information ministries website under the manipulation of the companies platform and junk mail policy.

The ministry had posted news every day on Twitter.

ASIAN ANGRY

Western countries have consistently condemned coups and violence. Asian neighbors, who for years have avoided criticizing each other, have also started talking.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo, in some of the strongest comments yet from a regional leader, said Friday that the violence must stop immediately and he will ask Brunei, president of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, to convene an emergency meeting. .

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said he was appalled by the continued use of deadly violence against unarmed civilians. Singapore has also expressed its disapproval.

But the military has shown no sign of faltering and defended its takeover, which disrupted a slow transition to democracy in a country that was under strict military rule by a 1962 coup until generals began reforms a decade ago. .

Junta says the Nov. 8 election won by the Suu Kyis party was fraudulent, a charge dismissed by the election commission. Military leaders have promised a new election but have not set a date.

Coup leader General Aung Hlaing visited the Coco Islands, about 400km (250 miles) south of Yangon, and explained to military officers and nurses why he should take power, the state broadcaster reported.

The islands are near some of the world’s most important transportation routes, in the waters where China and India seek to project their power. None of the Asian giants has spoken out strongly against the coup and the violence.

Suu Kyi, 75, faces charges of bribery and other crimes that could see him banned from politics and jailed if convicted. Her lawyer says the allegations have been defamed.