Germany: Police clash with Protesters Against Virus Measures





Photography: Thomas Lohnes / Getty Images Photography: Thomas Lohnes / Getty Images Sign up here for our coronavirus daily newsletter on what you need to know, and subscribe to our Covid-19 podcast for the latest updates and analysis. BERLIN (AP) – Protesters in a central German city clashed with police on Saturday over coronavirus measures, with officers using water cannons, pepper spray and sticks against people trying to break police barriers, the German news agency dpa reported. About 10,000 people took part in the protests in Kassel, and in addition to clashes with police there were also several clashes with counter-protesters. Thousands marched through Kassel city center despite a court ban, and most disobeyed pandemic hygiene measures such as wearing face masks. Several reporters were attacked by protesters, dpa reported. Federal police, who had previously been brought in from other parts of the country, used water cannons and helicopters to keep the crowds under control, dpa reported. Police said several people were detained but did not give any numbers. Various groups, most of them far-right opponents of government regulations to combat the pandemic, had called for protests Saturday in cities across the country. Virus infections have risen again in Germany in recent weeks and the government will decide next week how to react. Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday Germany would have to implement an “emergency brake” to reverse some relaxation of recent restrictions as coronavirus infections accelerate. The National Center for Disease Control in Germany said the new infections were growing exponentially as the most contagious variant COVID-19 first discovered in Britain has become dominant in the country. On Saturday, the Robert Koch Institute reported 16,033 new cases and recorded 207 additional deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 74,565 in Germany. In Berlin, about 1,800 police officers were on alert for possible riots, but only about 500 protesters gathered at the marked Brandenburg Gate. Meanwhile, about 1,000 citizens gathered on Berlin’s Unter den Linden boulevard to protest against the far-right demonstration. Police had to intervene when some protesters the right wing tried to attack the press photographers, but in general, a police spokeswoman told dpa, “is not happening here too.” Prior to the Berlin protests, authorities had announced they would create three special areas, protected by police, where journalists could retreat when attacked by protesters, the dpa reported. As in other countries, reporters are increasingly targeted during far-right demonstrations in Germany. Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos